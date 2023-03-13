Naatu Naatu At Oscars 2023: Where To Watch JR NTR, Ram Charan Strarrer RRR

Oscars 2023 have concluded and the list of winners has been announced. Naatu Naatu from RRR won in the Best Original Song category, beating compositions by Lady Gaga and Rihanna among others. In India, the film is available for streaming on various platforms like Netflix, ZEE5 and Disney+Hotstar.

What did RRR win for?

Team RRR attended Oscars 2023 in style. The nominees in the category were music composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose. Keeravaani, in his Academy Award speech, said that he was on "top of the world".

What other awards has Naatu Naatu won?

Naatu Naatu received nominations at The Academy Awards, Critcs' Choice Awards, Golden Globes, Hollywood Critics' Association and won it all. The Oscar is another huge win for the team.

What is RRR about?

RRR is a SS Rajamouli's directorial focussing on the interconnected paths of a revolutionary and an officer in the British force. They come together to attain freedom for their motherland. The movie stars Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju, Jr Ntr as Komaram Bheem, with Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran in cameo roles.

Meanwhile, the idea of turning RRR into a franchise is being considered by co-writer Vijayendra Prasad. While Rajamouli is currently working on his upcoming film with Mahesh Babu, it is expected that an announcement in regards to the RRR sequel may soon come from the makers.

