Nadya Suleman Shares Pictures Of Her Octuplets On Their 11th Birthday

Nadya Suleman is an American media personality who garnered international attention after giving birth to octuplets in 2009. Popularly known as Octomom, Suleman is the second mother ever to deliver eight healthy kids in a single birth. However, later on, the public got furious after they discovered that she already had six kids and was unemployed.

Nadya Suleman celebrates her octuplets' 11th birthday

Recently, the Octomom took to social media and shared the pictures of her octuplets on their 11th birthday. Nadya Suleman posted a picture on Instagram with her eight children including six boys and two girls. They could be seen celebrating their birthday party on January 26, 2020. The octuplets can be seen donning crowns on their head and posing for the picture. While sitting on a long table, they have held up their index fingers to show number 11.

Also read: Trump Aide's Wife Deletes Instagram Post In Support Of Greta Thunberg

Suleman wished them birthday in caption accompanied with the picture. She called her children 'the kindest', 'compassionate' and 'caring human beings'. The mother also expressed her gratitude and revealed how blessed she felt to be their mother.

Nadya Suleman referred to the helicopter crash that caused the death of basketball player Kobe Byrant and his teenage daughter Gianna. She expounded how fragile and precious life was. She advised her fans to hug their loved ones 'a little harder' and 'a little longer'. Later on, she wished her children Noah, Nariyah, Jeremiah, Josiah, Makai, Jonah, Maliyah, and Isaiah a very happy birthday. Suleman showed the picture of their birthday cake with the names of octuplets fitting in perfectly.

Also read: Virat Kohli's Inspiring Caption In Latest Fitness Video On Instagram Floors Fans

About Nadya Suleman

After receiving attention ten years ago, Nadya Suleman was criticised for various reasons. She was already a mother to six children, whom she conceived through IVF while being a single mother. Therefore, she has a total of fourteen kids. Even before their birthday, Nadya Suleman shared a picture of her children, who looked quite active and energetic.





Also read: WWE News: After Edge, Paige Hints At WWE Comeback In Latest Instagram Post

Also read: Saaho Poster Plagiarism Row: Lisa Ray Backs Artist Shilo Shiv Suleman

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.