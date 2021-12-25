Nagarjuna Akkineni Returns As Host For Telugu Bigg Boss OTT; Show To Be Launched Soon

Recently, popular reality show Biggboss Hindi experimented with their format and launched an OTT version of the show . To everyone surprise, the show was a hit. Going on the same track, BiggbossTelugu makers have announced the 'OTT' format of the show and they are set to continue with Telugu star Nagarjuna Akkineni as the host of the show.

Nagarjuna Akkineni to return as host for Biggboss Telugu OTT?

Nagarjuna Akkineni, who has hosted three seasons of 'Bigg Boss Telugu', recently wrapped up with the finale of the fifth season of Telugu Biggboss. He is now looking set to return as a host in the first-ever OTT version of the show.

According to the Indian Express, in the Disney+ Hotstar and Star Maa press meet held in Hyderabad on Friday, they made an announcement that they are soon going to air the OTT version of Telugu Biggboss and that Nagarjuna will be the host of the first season. Fans will get to see 24×7 entertainment and drama inside the house.

Nagarjuna Akkineni on his journey with Bigg Boss Telugu

During the press meet, talking about his journey with BiggBoss Telugu, Nagarjuna said,

"First of all, I would like to thank all Bigg Boss lovers. The show entertained all during the pandemic and gave me a good experience. I had entered the Bigg Boss house with a little apprehension and caution. But later, I immersed myself in it completely. It became a great experience for me, and I felt super happy when a few Bigg Boss contestants met me personally and told me that they became very successful and achieved their dreams because of this Bigg Boss show. That was very heartwarming and very satisfying. Just weeks before the finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 5, people started messaging me. They were in disbelief that the show will end very soon. During the same period, Alok told me about their plans to start 24×7 Bigg Boss OTT. It was a shock for me. I was like, ‘Will I become stale? Will they watch me?’ But the Star Maa team convinced me."

He further added that this Bigg Boss OTT format is completely different from the TV format and it is going to be challenging for him as he needs to have comprehensive knowledge of the 24×7 live feed to host the episodes.

What will you get to see in Biggboss Telugu OTT?

The craze will be amplified as the makers are planning on innovative tasks and campaigns to make the show more interesting . They have also planned to rope in some interesting personalities from the industry. The show will go on floors from February 2022 and it will air on Disney+ Hotstar.

IMAGE: FACEBOOK-AKKINENI NAGARJUNA