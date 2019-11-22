Najwa Zebian: The Insta-famous Poet Never Planned To Be A Professional Writer

Najwa Zebian is a popular influential speaker who gained popularity through Instagram. The 29-year-old has spent years studying literature and education and even began her career as an elementary teacher. Since then, she has brought her perspectives to life introducing it to the world through her poetry. Known popularly for her self-help poems and speeches, the star has authored three books including The Sparks of Phoenix, The Nectar of Pain and Mind Platter.

Najwa Zebian never intended to be a professional writer

When asked about her goals behind voicing her perspectives in an interview, the author revealed that her aim is to be real and to be vulnerable and to talk about the things that everyone feels or goes through but does not have the right words to explain them or the courage to accept and voice them out. All three of her books have been a hit at the bookstores, especially Mind Platter selling more than 1 lakh copies. When the writer was pursuing her Master’s studies, she would often come home and spend hours putting her thoughts into words. She added that at that time she had no intention of being an author or publishing anything but that was just her form of release.

Talking about how she got into writing, she explained that when she first began sharing her work on a teaching blog and later on Instagram, she realised that it helped others. That is why she devoted more energy to writing and speaking full time. Other than writing, she is also often seen speaking at events including the popular TEDx conferences. She also never shies away from sharing her personal experiences of pain.

She further added that it is like the universe is telling her that this is what she needs to be doing. Zebian further said she is a teacher in a classroom but she has a bigger classroom to teach in and that is the world. She said success for her is striking the balance between authenticity and trying to make a living.

