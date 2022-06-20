Nam Joo Hyuk's Agency Refutes School Bullying Allegations; Plans To File Criminal Charges

Twenty‑Five Twenty‑One star Nam Joo Hyuk was recently embroiled in a controversy over an anonymous post that claimed that the actor bullied them in school. The person also claimed to a media outlet that they were bullied by the young actor for over six years in middle and high school.

The article caused controversy as fans eagerly waited to see Hyuk's response to the serious allegations levelled against him. On June 20, his agency Management SOOP issued a statement in response to the controversy and refuted all the claims made in the post against the 28-year-old actor. Check out the statement below.

Nam Joo Hyuk's response to school bullying controversy

As per Soompi, Management SOOP asked for fans' understanding of the delayed response in their statement as they were checking the facts and situation with Nam Joo Hyuk himself before presenting a clarification.

''We have confirmed that all the relevant information is not true in the slightest,'' the statement affirmed. ''The agency will promptly request a correction report from the Press Arbitration Commission (PAC) against the media outlet responsible for seriously damaging the actor’s reputation through false reports,'' it continued.

Furthermore, the agency revealed that they will file criminal charges against the reporter who first published the news without checking with the actor or the management and will also take strong legal action against the anonymous post. They also talked about Hyuk's family and loved ones suffering due to the unconfirmed allegations. Considering the serious repercussions of 'groundless rumours' and unverified reports that can potentially malign the actor's image and the well-being of his family, the agency announced that it will take legal action against such practices in the future.

''The agency will take severe legal action against publishing one-sided claims without checking the truth online (via social media and YouTube). We will also respond strongly through punishment without leniency against malicious over-analyzations and interpretations, actions that encourage this, and malicious posts and comments that go beyond the mere expression of opinions,'' the statement read.

Nam Joo Hyuk recently garnered praise for his performance as Baek Yi-jin in the critically acclaimed K-drama Twenty-Five Twenty-One.