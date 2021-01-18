Nandita Das Remembers Manto On His Death Anniversary, Says 'Manto Lives On'

Director and actor Nandita Das took to her Instagram to remember Manto on his death anniversary. She shared a picture of him while writing a small note in her caption. In the picture, Manto is seen sitting on a sofa while chewing the pen. He has the 'thinking' expression on his face. He died at the age of 42. Her caption reads, "Remembering Manto on this day. Saadat Hasan died at 42 but Manto lives on. #manto". Check out the Instagram post of Nandita Das.

Nandita Das remembers Manto

Nandita Das directed a film on Manto's works in 2018. The movie featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Manto and Rasika Dugal as his wife, Safia. The film premiered at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival and was released for the Indian audience on September 21, 2018. The film included works of Manto and his life story altogether. The movie portrayed a few of his short stories that were hard-hitting and revolved around the partition. She, later on, released a book named Manto & I that included her part of the research for the film.

Manto's death anniversary

Manto (full name Saadat Hasan Manto) was born on May 11, 1912, in Ludhiana and later after partition in Pakistan. Manto's works consist of 22 collections of short stories, a novel, five series of radio plays, three collections of essays and two collections of personal sketches. His work revolved around the harsh reality of the society that no one would address. He was also booked for obscenity six times but was never convicted.

He was one of the finest 20th century Urdu writers. He has two biographical films made on him, one by Sarmad Khoosat and second by Nandita Das. His work Toba Tek Singh, Thanda Gosht, Bu and others were famous. In 2012, he was posthumously awarded the Nishan-e-Imtiaz award by the Government of Pakistan.

Manto died on January 18, 1955, due to excessive consumption of alcohol. Due to the consumption of alcohol, it led the cirrhosis of the liver and he died in a mental asylum off Hall Road in Lahore. He was survived by his wife and daughters Nighat, Nuzhat and Nusrat.

