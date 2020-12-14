Nandita Das To Have A Conversation With AGP Of UP, Anju Gupta; Details Inside

Nandita Das, the director who made Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Manto, will be soon seen having a conversation with Anju Gupta, Additional General of Police from Uttar Pradesh. Joining Das in the conversation will be Naghma Mulla, President & COO EdelGive Foundation. The conversation will be around the disproportionate adverse effects that the current health crisis has had on women of India and perhaps the world in general. One of the main functions of the conversation will also be the examination of gender narratives in recent times. The conversation will happen on Thursday evening from 6 pm to 8.30 pm.

Also Read: Amul Celebrates Selection Of 'Jallikattu' As India's Entry For 93rd Academy Awards

Here is that announcement post:

Look forward to a stimulating conversation with Anju Gupta, Additional General of Police (UP) and Naghma Mulla, President & COO @EdelGive on the disproportionate impact of the pandemic on women. Important to relook at the gender narrative in these times. pic.twitter.com/8SFS0kRHSh — Nandita Das (@nanditadas) December 14, 2020

Nandita Das has been one of those few filmmakers who has spoken about the various issues surrounding the fairer gender during every moment possible. The multi-faceted filmmaker, back in 2012, directed, acted and even wrote a play known as Between The Lines. The play in question brought the subtle gender inequalities that exist amongst urban couples to light. The above announcement can also be found on Nandita Das's Instagram.

Also Read: P Krishnamoorthy Passes Away At 77; South Indian Cinema Pays Tribute To Late Art Director

Also Read: Prateik Babbar Remembers Mother Smita Patil On 34th Death Anniversary: 'She Is Me'

About Nandita Das movies:

Nandita Das, as of this writing, has appeared in a total of 40 films in 10 different languages ever since her entrance into the entertainment industry. Such a feat is an unheard one and perhaps Nandita Das is the only actor who has done it so far. The actor has also shown her mettle as a director from time to time. Over the course of her career so far, she has made films like Firaq and Manto. Firaq was a film about the 2002 violent riots in Gujarat and how the lives of a handful of perpetrators, victims and survivors were changed forever as a result of the tragedy. The second in the list of Nandita Das movies as a director, Manto, was based on the 20th-century poet and playwright of the same name. The film, which featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui, primarily spoke about freedom of expression through art.

Also Read: Timothee Chalamet Impersonates Harry Styles On 'Saturday Night Live'; Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.