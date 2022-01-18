Narayan Debnath, Creator Of Iconic Bengali Comics Passes Away; CM Mamata Pays Tribute

Acclaimed cartoonist Narayan Debnath, known for his creation of iconic Bengali comics, passed away in Kolkata on Tuesday. He was 97. He died of age-related illness at 10.15 AM.

The artist had been hospitalised on December 24, and had been on treatment since then. The news was confirmed by the hospital treating him, Bellevue Hospital.

Acclaimed cartoonist Narayan Debanth passes away

Narayan Debnath, as per a report on PTI, was on ventilator support over the past few days.

Debanth was known for creating comic characters like Bantul the Great, Handa Bhonda and Nonte Phonte.

He reportedly held a record for Handa Bhonda as it became the longest-running comic. The comic was in circulation for 53 years.

He had won numerous honours in his illustrious career. Among them was the Sahitya Akademi award. He was felicitated with the Padma Shri in 2021.

West Bengal CM pay tribute to Narayan Debnath

Among those to pen tributes to him were West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

She tweeted, "Extremely sad that the noted litterateur, illustrator, cartoonist, and creator of some immortal characters for children's world, Narayan Debnath is no more. He had created Bantul the Great, Handa- Bhonda, Nonte- Fonte, figures that have been etched in our hearts for decades.

He had also been felicitated by Bengal's highest honour Banga Bishuhan in 2013 and the leader mentioned it too.

"We were proud to bestow upon him Bengal’s highest award Banga Bibhusan in 2013. His passing away is certainly an immeasurable loss to the world of literary creativity and comics. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, readers and countless fans and followers," she added.

Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankar tweeted a video of his visit to Debnath in December 2021.

"Sad at demise of Padma Shri #NarayanDebnath legendary cartoonist and creator of immortal characters Bantul the Great, Handa- Bhonda, Nonte- Fonte for children's world. Huge loss to the world of literary creativity and comics. My thoughts are with his family, friends and fans," he added.

At the time of his visit, he had written, "Feeling inspired and energised after being blessed by Padma Shri Shri Narayan Debnath- creator of the Handa Bhonda; Batul the Great and Nonte Phonte at his residence in Howrah. At 96, found him very alert."