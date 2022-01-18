Last Updated:

Narayan Debnath, Creator Of Iconic Bengali Comics Passes Away; CM Mamata Pays Tribute

Cartoonist Narayan Debnath, creator of iconic Bengali Comics, passed away in Kolkata. Tributes poured in from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee & others.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Narayan Debnath, handa bhonda

Image: ANI


Acclaimed cartoonist Narayan Debnath, known for his creation of iconic Bengali comics, passed away in Kolkata on Tuesday. He was 97. He died of age-related illness at 10.15 AM. 

The artist had been hospitalised on December 24, and had been on treatment since then.  The news was confirmed by the hospital treating him, Bellevue Hospital.

Acclaimed cartoonist Narayan Debanth passes away

Narayan Debnath, as per a report on PTI, was on ventilator support over the past few days.

Debanth was known for creating comic characters like Bantul the Great, Handa Bhonda and Nonte Phonte.

He reportedly held a record for Handa Bhonda as it became the longest-running comic. The comic was in circulation for 53 years.

READ | Pandit Birju Maharaj passes away: President Kovind, PM Modi & Ministers condole demise

He had won numerous honours in his illustrious career. Among them was the Sahitya Akademi award. He was felicitated with the Padma Shri in 2021.

READ | Republic Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi's address at WEF, Pt. Birju Maharaj passes away & more

West Bengal CM pay tribute to Narayan Debnath 

Among those to pen tributes to him were West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

She tweeted, "Extremely sad that the  noted litterateur, illustrator, cartoonist, and creator of some immortal characters for children's world, Narayan Debnath is no more. He had created Bantul the Great,  Handa- Bhonda, Nonte- Fonte, figures that  have been etched in our hearts for decades.

READ | Ex-Mali president Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta passes away aged 76 after prolonged illness

He had also been felicitated by Bengal's highest honour Banga Bishuhan in 2013 and the leader mentioned it too. 

"We were proud to bestow upon him Bengal’s highest award Banga Bibhusan in 2013. His passing away is certainly an immeasurable loss to the world of literary creativity and comics. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, readers and countless fans and followers," she added. 

READ | Veteran Malayalam music director Alleppey Ranganath passes away at 73

Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankar tweeted a video of his visit to Debnath in December 2021. 

"Sad at demise of Padma Shri #NarayanDebnath legendary cartoonist and creator of immortal characters Bantul the Great,  Handa- Bhonda, Nonte- Fonte for children's world. Huge loss to the world of literary creativity and comics. My thoughts are with his family, friends and fans," he added.

At the time of his visit, he had written, "Feeling inspired and energised after being blessed by Padma Shri Shri Narayan Debnath- creator of the Handa Bhonda; Batul the Great and Nonte Phonte at his residence in Howrah. At 96, found him very alert."

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Narayan Debnath, Handa Bhonda, Bantul The Great
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com