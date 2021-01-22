Narendra Chanchal's Songs And Bhajans To Listen To In His Memory

Narendra Chanchal was a famous Indian singer, poet and songwriter. He was widely known for his religious songs and bhajans as well as his work in Bollywood. At the height of his career, he made did a lot of shows and live concerts. He won several awards for his work and was a well-loved public figure. His most popular songs were Tune Mujhe Bulaya, Chalo Bulawa Aya Hai and many others. The following are the most popular Narendra Chanchal's songs and bhajans:

Narendra Chanchal Songs List

Main Benaam Ho Gya

Narendra Chanchal and R.D. Burman produced this popular song for the Amitabh Bachhan starring film Be Naam. The film was very popular in its time and included cast member like Prem Chopra. It's 1974 thriller film directed by Narendra Bedi.

Baki Kuch Bacha To Mehangayi Maar Gayi

Narendra Chanchal collaborated with Lata Mangeshkar to make this popular song for the 1974 film Roti, Kapda Aur Makaan. The cast of the film included Manoj Kumar and Moushumi Chatterji. The film was directed by Manoj Kumar and won a Filmfare award.

Huye Hai Kuch Aise Wo Humse Paraye

Chanchal made this song with Kumar Shanu for the classic 2000 film Anjaane. The cast included Raveena Tandon and Vivek Mushran. The film was directed by Ravi Rai and Rajesh Roshan was the music director.

Chalo Bulawa Aya Hai

Narendra Chanchal performed this song for the 1983 film Avtaar directed by Laxmikant Pyarelal. It's a religious devotional song. It's one of his most well known and popular songs.

Tu Ne Mujhe Bulaya

Mohammed Rafi and Narendra Chanchal worked together to produce this song for the film Aasha (1980). The film was directed by J. Om Prakash. The film starred Kishanlal Halka and Reena Roy.

Narendra Chanchal's Bhajans List

Ambe Tu Hai Jagdambe

Narendra Chanchal made this popular bhajan. Balbir Nirdosh was the lyricist for this song and Surinder Kohli was the music director. It's a part of his long collaboration with Surinder Kohli.

Bhor Bhai Din Chad Gaya

This is a religious aarti sung by Narendra Chanchal. Alka Yagnik is also one of the singers in this song. It's a part of the 2015 album Durga Siddhi produced by Surinder Kohli.

Jai Ambe Gauri

Jai Ambe Gauri is another devotional hymn sung by Narendra Chanchal. Balbir Nirdosh wrote the song. The music is directed and produced by Surinder Kohli.

Hey Ambe Jagdambe

Narendra Chanchal sang this devotional song. The musical direction is given by Surinder Kolhi. It was produced in 1996 for the album Karlo Jagran Maiya Ka.

Ambe Tu Hai Jagdambe Kali

Narendra Chanchal and Surinder Kohli released this song in 2017. It's part of the album Nau Deviyon Ki Aartiyan Volume 3. It's one of Narendra's more recent work. It's registered under the music label T-series.

According to Indian Express, Sanjay Malik, a close associate of Narendra Chanchal, disclosed that Narendra Chanchal died around 12 pm on Friday, 22nd January. He died due to health-related issues, Sanjay revealed. Narendra Chanchal had been unwell for some time now and had become weak. He had been admitted to the Apollo hospital for the past two months. A lot of celebrities took to Twitter to mourn Narendra Chanchal's passing away.

