Natasa Stankovic Posts Adorable Pic With Son & Ex-boyfriend Aly Goni Has Something To Say

Natasa Stankovic recently took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with her baby boy, Agastya. In the picture posted, she is seen clicking a selfie while the baby gracefully smiles for the camera. Fans have flooded the comments section as they love to see the sweet bond between Agastya and his mom. One of the many people to drop an appreciative comment has been Natasa's ex-boyfriend and reality star Aly Goni.

Natasa Stankovic’s picture has Aly’s attention

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya’s wife Natasa Stankovic recently took to Instagram to share a lovely picture of herself with her son Agastya. In the picture posted, she is seen lying back on the sofa next to her baby while clicking a selfie from the top angle. Agastya is seen looking at the camera with curiosity in his eyes while wearing a slight smile across his lips. His mommy, on the other hand, is seen smiling wholeheartedly, while holding the baby boy close to her face.

Natasa Stankovic is seen dressed in simple clothes as she is settled at home while spending some quality time with Agastya. She is spotted wearing a sleeveless brown top with zero makeup on her face. Agastya, on the other hand, has been dressed up in an orange-white romper while his hair has been neatly set with a side partition. He is also holding a few plastic toys which add instant colour to the photograph.

In the caption for the post, Natasa Stankovic has expressed her love for Agastya in the most simple manner. She has mentioned through a hashtag that he is her everything and means the world to her. She has also added a bunch of emoticons including the mother-son one with a purple heart. Have a look at the post on Natasa Stankovic’s Instagram here.

One of the many people to drop complimentary comments on the picture has been Natasa Stankovic’s ex-boyfriend and Nach Baliye partner, Aly Goni. He has added two adorable emoticons, expressing his thoughts on the picture. He has added a red heart and a Nazar amulet to keep the mother-son duo protected. Have a look.

