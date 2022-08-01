National Film Awards: Adoor Gopalakrishnan Slams Jury Members; Calls Them 'Bollywood Fans'

The much-awaited 68th National Film Awards were announced on July 22 and several fans from across the country cheered for their favourite actors and films to win one of the most prestigious honours in the field of cinema. Among the list of winners announced were Suriya, Ajay Devgn, Soorarai Pottru, and Nanchamma. The winners of the 68th National Film Awards were selected by the 10-member jury headed by Hindi filmmaker Vipul Shah.

Amid the celebration of notable artists and movies winning big at the ceremony, filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan questioned the selection criteria by the jury members and called them out by referring to them as Bollywood fans.

Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan slams jury members

According to the report by Pinkvilla, citing Manorama, the filmmaker lashed out at the jury members of the National Film Awards and stated how the selection of winners had become a terrible joke. The filmmaker also claimed that the jury was unaware of the selection criteria due to which good films were being sidelined while commercial 'masala movies' were being awarded. Calling it ‘unfair,’ Gopalakrishnan also revealed that earlier notable film directors, theatre artists and critics were chosen as the jury members but in the present scenario, the members were all anonymous.

This isn't the first time the filmmaker has slammed and raised a question about the selection criteria for the National Film awards. In 2015, Adoor Gopalakrishnan penned a letter addressed to I&B Secretary Ajay Mittal, in which he wrote, "Unfortunately, when the national awards for 2015 were announced, all the major prizes, including that for the best film and the best director, went to outright commercial films, undermining the very purpose for which they were instituted."

National Film Awards 2022 Winners

Feature Films Category

Best Feature Film: 'Soorarai Pottru'

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

Best Actor: Suriya for Soorarai Pottru and Ajay Devgn for 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

Best Actress: Aparrna Balamurali for 'Soorarai Pottru' (Tamil)

Best Direction: Sachidanandan KR for 'AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum' (Malayalam)

Best Screenplay: 'Soorarai Pottru' (Tamil) and 'Mandela' (Tamil)

Best Cinematography: 'Avijatrik' (Bengali)

Best Female Playback Singer: 'Nanchamma for AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum' (Malayalam)

Best Male Playback Singer: Rahul Deshpande for 'Mi Vasantrao' (I Am Vasantrao) (Marathi)

Best Child Artist: Tak-Tak (Marathi); Child Artist: Anish Mangesh Gosavi, Sumi (Marathi); Child Artist: Akanksha Pingle and Divyesh Indulkar

Best Supporting Actress: Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli for 'Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum' (Tamil)

Best Supporting Actor: Biju Menon for 'AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum' (Malayalam)

Best Feature Film in each of the languages other than those specified in Schedule VIII of the Constitution

Best Telugu Film: Colour Photo

Best Tamil Film: Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum

Best Malayalam Film: Thinkalazcha Nishchayam

Best Marathi Film: Gostha Eka Paithanichi

Best Kannada Film: Dollu

Best Hindi Film: Toolsidas Junior

Best Bengali Film: Avijatrik

Best Assamese Film: Bridge

Best Tulu Film: Jeetige

Best Dimasa Film: Semkhor

Best Haryanvi Film: Dada Lakhmi

Best Action Direction Award: AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Choreography: Natyam (Telugu)

Best Lyrics: Saina (Hindi)

(Image: @AdoorGopalakrishnan/Facebook)