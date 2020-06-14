National Flag Day 2020: Five Mistakes To Never Make With An American Flag

The United States national flag consists of 50 white stars (since July 4, 1960) on a blue colour canton with a field of 13 alternating stripes, 7 red and 6 white. The 50 stars stand for the 50 states of the United States union, and the 13 stripes stand for the original 13 states. The American flag’s width-to-length ratio is 10 to 19. Here are five mistakes you should never make with an American flag. Read ahead to know more-

Five mistakes to never make with an American flag

Flying the American flag at night

Traditionally, the American flag should be flown only from the time between the sunrise and the sunset. However, if one is planning a Memorial Day celebration that will extend till the evening, then making sure that the flag is properly illuminated is a must. Just a few garden lights can also do the trick.

Displaying the American Flag Below Another Flag

If one has a state or a school flag that will be hung with the American flag, paying attention to their positions is very important. When flying the two flags together, the American flag should always be on the top. When displaying two flags against a wall with crossed staffs, the American flag’s staff should always be in the front and to the right of the other flag's staff.

Displaying Flags of Many Nations at Different Heights

When two or more flags of different nations are to be displayed together, they should always be flown on separate staffs, and at the same height. The size of the flags should be around the same and they should never be displayed in a way that favours one flag over the other. This attention to the flags' relative positions commonly symbolizes the peace and harmony between nations.

Flying the Flag at Full Staff Before Noon on Memorial Day

On Memorial Day, the flag is hoisted in order to honour the bravery of those who sacrificed their lives for the country. The flag is displayed at half-staff until noon on Memorial Day to mourn their deaths. However, as the clock strikes 12 pm, be sure to raise that flag up to the peak.

Orienting the Flag Incorrectly When Displayed Flat

If one choosse to hang your flag vertically from the eaves of a building, a wall, or over a street, they can display the stripes either horizontally or vertically. However, they should pay careful attention to the placement of the union (the blue field with white stars). When the flag is hung against a wall, the union should be at the observer's left (the flag's own right), over a street, the union should face either north or east, depending on the direction of the street.

