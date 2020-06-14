National Flag Day Wishes You Can Share With Your Family And Friends On June 14, 2020

On June 14 every annual year, the National Flag Day in the United States is celebrated on a massive scale. Generally, it is observed as a public holiday in most parts of the country. The National Flag Day has a lot of historical significance attached to it. As on this day back in 1977, the Second Continental Congress recognised the National Flag as it's symbol.

Normally, large gatherings like parades and different activities are organized on this special day. However, this year, things are likely to be quite due to internal conflicts and COVID-19 outbreaks in the country. Thus, individuals will mostly celebrate the US National flag day 2020, by sending their wishes across to family and friends via digital mediums. So here are some noteworthy National flag day wishes you can share either on your social media accounts or via texts, emails etc.

National Flag Day 2020 Wishes

Not everyone can understand the depth of the importance of the flag of a country.

Always take pride in being a citizen of your country and hence feel proud whenever you see your country’s flag flying high.

The flag of our country reminds us to stand up and strong for our country.

We all feel proud when we see our national flag unfurling before us.

A nation is represented by its flag and so a flag holds a very high position.

Every flag has a history that deserves to be heard.

Our national flag stands for our identity, our citizenship and it deserves the highest level of respect.

Everyone should at least try to get the knowledge about the flag of the country they belong to.

I once saw a homeless man standing straight in his dirty, ragged clothes saluting the national flag of his country two hundred meters from where it was being hoisted and that is the most overwhelming act of patriotism that I ever witnessed.

A flag of a country stands for the blood and sweat that the Patriots of the country had shed so we can guess how sentimental a flag of a country is to its citizens.

We can never deny the fact how the flag of our own country fills us up with pride and joy in an Olympic Match.

Hold the national flag of your country as high as you hold your opinion of yourself.

Even if you are staying in a foreign country for many years, you will find yourself involuntarily cheering for your own country at any tournament, at the sight of your national flag.

Let us all celebrate this flag day by going back in time, learning about the history of the flag and our country.

The national flag of your country will always stir your emotions and give rise to patriotism in you.

How can we not respect our flag, when our very own forefathers gave up their lives to attain this flag?

You will find yourself hoping that the national flag of your own country is always flying high even if you are living in another country for years.

Never disrespect your flag as the flag symbolizes the hardship of the Patriots.

A soldier will understand the value of the flag of a country much better than a teacher or doctor of that country.

If you love your country, you should love and respect the national flag of your country too.

We teach little children at school how we should always respect our national flag and there is no reason why as adults we should not remember it.

If you can read the flag of a country, and if you are able to decipher it, you already know a lot about the country.

A flag should never be kept on the ground, it should always be held high.

It does not matter in which country you are currently staying, when you see the national flag of your own country, you will always be reminded of your home.

Let us all shed a year for all those soldiers who gave up their lives for the national flag.

If only we could go back in time, we could have seen our forefathers never hesitating to give up their lives for the national flag and the country.

A flag is not a mere cloth, it represents our country and hence represents us.

