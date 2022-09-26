Navratri 2022: Devotees Immerse Into Festive Fervour On Day 1, See Celebratory Pics

Quick links:
Navratri celebrations kick-started with great pomp and show at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine as devotees thronged the temple to seek blessings on the first day.
A large number of devotees were seen en route to Mata Vaishno Devi temple in Katra to offer prayers on the first day of Navratri.
Hundreds of devotees thronged Kamakhya Devi Temple as the nine-day-long Navratri celebrations began on Monday.
As the entire country gets filled with immense fervour, devotees are rushing to visit various temples dedicated to Goddess Durga on the first day of Navratri.
On the first day of Navratri, celebrations were also gallore at East Marredpally Skill Development Center for Women. The center organised a special Dhandiya Ras event to mark the celebrations.
Navratri day 1 celebrations at Gautam Adani's office was marked by a lighting of lamp ceremony followed by beautiful decorations, a live Garba performance and much more.