Navratri 2022: Devotees Immerse Into Festive Fervour On Day 1, See Celebratory Pics

On Dya 1 of Navratri, devootes from all across India have immersed into festive fervour while celebrating the festival on a large scale.

Prachi Arya
Navratri celebrations across India
IMAGE: Twitter/@udhampurOFCL

Navratri celebrations kick-started with great pomp and show at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine as devotees thronged the temple to seek blessings on the first day. 

Navratri celebrations across India
Twitter/ANI

A large number of devotees were seen en route to Mata Vaishno Devi temple in Katra to offer prayers on the first day of Navratri. 

Navratri celebrations across India
Twitter/ANI

 Hundreds of devotees thronged Kamakhya Devi Temple as the nine-day-long Navratri celebrations began on Monday.

Navratri celebrations across India
Twitter/ANI

As the entire country gets filled with immense fervour, devotees are rushing to visit various temples dedicated to Goddess Durga on the first day of Navratri. 

Navratri celebrations across India
IMAGE: Twitter/@KonthamDeepika

On the first day of Navratri, celebrations were also gallore at East Marredpally Skill Development Center for Women. The center organised a special Dhandiya Ras event to mark the celebrations. 

Navratri celebrations across India
IMAGE: Twitter/@AdaniOnline

Navratri day 1 celebrations at Gautam Adani's office was marked by a lighting of lamp ceremony followed by beautiful decorations, a live Garba performance and much more. 

Navratri celebrations across India
IMAGE: ANI

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has put in place all necessary arrangements to meet the heavy rush of devotees to celebrate Navratri. 

