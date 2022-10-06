Navratri Puja By Kalyanaraman Family Turns Star-studded As Katrina, Ranbir & More Grace

The Navratri celebrations hosted by Kalyanaraman family at their residence recently, turned grand after witnessing various stars from the Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu film fraternity. The guest list even included R Madhavan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Prithviraj and many more.

However, what caught the attention of the fans was old flames Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif also being on the guest list and were spotted indulging in festivities with others. The Kalyanaraman family are the owners of the popular Kalyan Jewellers brand.

Navratri puja by Kalyanaraman family turns grand

The family is known to host a star-studded Navratri puja every year, which is attended by several celebs. Keeping up with the tradition, this year also the family organised a function which witnessed prominent stars as guests. Several pictures, giving an inside glimpse of the star-studed auspicious event has been surfacing on social media.

While Katrina looked gorgeous as ever in a pink traditional outfit, Ranbir opted for all-black attire for the occasion. Madhavan also donned a black kurta and Prithviraj was clad in a green traditional outfit.

The stars were seen performing puja, seeking blessings on an auspicious day as celebrated Navratri together. Other pictures showed stars interacting with one another while sharing cordial gestures. Other actors present at the Kalyanaraman family's Navrati puja celebrations were Regina Cassandra, Jayaram and Arun Vijay. In one picture, Arun and Ranbir posed for the camera. In another, one of the hosts was clicked welcoming Regina and Madhavan to the venue.

It is also known that Ranbir Kapoor has been quite busy over the last few days as he is preparing to welcome his first child with Alia Bhatt. The couple had hosted an intimate baby shower for friends and family at their house, Vaastu. The pictures from the close-knit function have been shared by family members on social media.

IMAGE: Instagram/ManavManglani