Naya Rivera's Ex-husband Ryan Dorsey Dedicates Emotional Mother's Day Post To Late Actor

On the occasion of Mother's Day, late actor Naya Rivera's husband Ryan Dorsey honoured the Glee star by sharing a heartbreaking post. The duo got married in 2014 and separated in 2018 and welcomed their baby boy Josey Hollis Dorsey in 2016. The actor, who played the role of Santana Lopez in the popular Fox television series drowned in 2020 at the age of 33.

In July 2020, Rivera rented a boat at Lake Piru in Southern California with her son and did not return. The officials began a search and found the boat on the north side of the lake with Josey sleeping with his life jacket on while Rivera missing from the scene. She was found dead five days later and reportedly, the officials determined that she likely drowned after saving her son.

Ryan Dosey honours Naya Rivera on Mother's day

Ryan Dorsey got candid in the post for his ex-wife while observing Mother's Day with his six-year-old son Josey. In his post, the 38-year-old actor shared pictures of his son with his paternal grandmother and many pictures with Naya Rivera giving a glimpse into their loving moments together.

He began, ''I woke up thinking about so much. Josey with his grandma & me by myself. I don’t text Happy Mothers Day b/c that seems like an insane thing to do considering,'' Stating that his mind is constantly filled with many thoughts, the actor prepared to go to his 'least favourite in the world'. He also talked about trying to 'dream through reality and postpone real life a bit longer'.

He compared his childhood with his mother to that of his son who lost his mother, Naya, in 2020. He wrote, ''Times my son & I had with his and how they were stopped... I know how this day is going to go. Plenty of time for water works, but not now. I fight it & up I get,'' and talked about the memories that a familiar lane brought back with his late ex-wife.

He recalled, ''This is where we took him when he was little that one time…Damn, we had dinner there. That’s the street I used to live on when we first met…she used to live there on Magnolia. Flowers sold out where I used to always get them,'' He also talked about how difficult it has been to accept reality however, he also admitted to be grateful for the things and memories he now has.

Lastly, the actor profoundly wrote, ''Hug your mommas and grandmas, and love ‘em while you can. Forgive & forget, if you can. You don’t wanna maybe wish what if you did one day.❤️🖤-RD''.