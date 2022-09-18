Nayanthara Surprises Vignesh Shivan With Latter's Birthday Celebration Near Burj Khalifa

On the occasion of Vignesh Shivan’s birthday, the latter dropped glimpses of his blissful birthday celebration in Dubai with his wife Nayanthara and his family. He went on to reveal how he received an amazing surprise from his wife Nayanthara who made his birthday special by gathering all the lovely people around him.

Nayanthara gives a special birthday surprise to her husband Vignesh Shivan

Vignesh Shivan recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a series of photos in which he gave glimpses of his fun-filled birthday celebration right next to Burj Khalifa in Dubai. The photos also depicted loved-up pictures of him and Nayanthara along with some special family moments. In the caption, he reflected on how his birthday was filled with pure love from a loving family and added how he received an awesome surprise from his wife Nayanthara. He went on to reveal how he received a dreamy birthday surprise below Burj Khalifa and celebrated the day with all the lovely people. While signing off, he expressed his gratitude to god for all the lovely moments he gave him in this blessed life.

The caption read, “A birthday filled with pure love from a loving family Awesome surprise by my wife my thangam a dreamy birthday below Burj Khalifa with all my lovely people wit me ! Can’t get better and more special than this :) Always thanking God for all the lovely moments he gives me in this blessed life !” (sic)

The couple reportedly met on the sets of the Tamil film, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and fell in love while shooting for the project. While glimpses of the duo made rounds on the internet soon after, they never confirmed their romance. They made their official appearance as a couple during an awards ceremony in 2017. The star couple's wedding came six years after their romance began. The duo tied the knot in an intimate yet grand affair on June 9. Sharing stunning glimpses from their ceremony on social media, Shivan wrote," Am Married. Just the Beginning of a bigger, stronger, crazy love story with you my #Thangamey! Love you #Thangamey #Kanmani Kadambari and now my wife !"

Image: Instagram/@wikkiofficial