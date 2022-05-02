NCT Member Johnny To Make Met Gala 2022 Debut; Fans 'excited To See Him On Red Carpet'

One of the most popular bands of the fourth generation of Kpop, NCT member Johnny is all set to make his Met Gala debut. The singer, who trained under SM Entertainment for several years, debuted as a K-pop idol in 2016 with his bandmates. The band is known for their powerful vocals and new-age beats with chart-topping songs like 7th Sense, Cherry Bomb, New Thangs and more.

The 27-year-old singer will be the fifth male K-pop idol to attend the prestigious annual event after Rain, Psy, Siwon and Lay. The event will be held in New York at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. This year's Met Gala theme is 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion'.

NCT member Johnny to make Met Gala 2022 debut

As per a report from Herald POP, Johnny is confirmed to attend this year's event which marks the opening of the Costume Institute's annual fashion exhibit. This would make him the first member of his band to do so. To attend the event, the young singer is currently stationed in New York.

In his latest Instagram update, Johnny shared pictures of his outing in the city where he opted for a brown jacket over black pants. He was also seen posing with Olympic medallist American snowboarder Chloe Kim. In the comment section, the latter wrote, ''So nice meeting you!!''.

Fans react to Johnny attending Met Gala 2022

Fans were fairly excited to see the singer taking a big step in his career by coming under the international spotlight. One fan commented, ''Words cannot describe how proud we are of Johnny for having this opportunity. We're so excited to see him on the red carpet tomorrow and we hope that he has a lot of fun!'' while another tweeted, ''to see johnny go from being one of the least promoted members of his group to now being in the spotlight at the biggest fashion event in the us is insane. he’s worked so hard to be where he is today and i couldn’t be prouder''.

im gonna cry idk i love johnny so much like jokes aside he's so cool and fun and neat and he deserves this. from johnnys fashion evaluation to the met gala...... — (·•︠‿•︡ ) 💛🦖 KANG DANIEL LOCKDOWN (@danieIpop) May 2, 2022

johnny was born ready for met gala i mean he works as editor in chief, model and photographer at johnnyzed pic.twitter.com/RCXz195QAo — charmer soty| juli🍒 (@dncerachalane) May 2, 2022

Additionally, few fans shared pictures of the singer where he exhibited a great sense of fashion. Many expressed their excitement to see the K-pop star put his best foot forward and leave an impact at the Met Gala with his ensemble.

