Netflix Co-founder Hastings To Resign As Chief Executive; Sarandos & Peters To Takeover

In a major restructure, Netflix Inc co-founder Reed Hastings will step down as chief executive, transferring control of the streaming service to Greg Peters, the company's COO, and Ted Sarandos, a longstanding partner and co-CEO, Hastings said in a blog post.

Hastings said he has been delegating managerial responsibilities and that it is “the right time to complete the succession”.

“Our board has been discussing succession planning for many years (even founders need to evolve!). So proud of our first 25 years, and so excited about our next quarter of a century,” he added.

Decade-long growth boom and the shift of responsibility

The announcement is made at a time when Netflix has lost more than a third of its market value since acknowledging that its decade-long growth boom had halted.

Sarandos and Peters will now be responsible for bringing the streaming service back to life and steering it through a more difficult time in the entertainment industry.

Last November, Netflix launched a less expensive, ad-supported option in 12 countries to jumpstart growth. It also has announced plans to crack down on password sharing.

“2022 was a tough year, with a bumpy start but a brighter finish. We believe we have a clear path to reaccelerate our revenue growth,” Netflix had said in its quarterly letter to shareholders.

Frustration led to Netflix being founded?

Hastings co-founded Netflix as a DVD-by-mail company in 1997. He claims the inspiration arose from his frustration at having returned a rental of “Apollo 13” to the local Blockbuster video store and getting socked with a $40 late fee.

The business evolved in 2007 to a video streaming service that upended Hollywood, prodding Netflix’s media rivals to invest billions in their own services.

Hastings will remain in his role as executive chair, following in the footsteps of Microsoft's Bill Gates and Amazon's Jeff Bezos.

“Now I plan to spend more time on philanthropy, but remain very focused on Netflix stock doing well,” the billionaire founder said.