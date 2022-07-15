Netflix Gives Sneak-peek Into Season 2 Of 'Delhi Crime,' 'Mismatched' & More Web-series

After much anticipation, Netflix India is finally set to bring the second instalments of its six popular web series. The outbreak of COVID-19 saw the aforesaid web series seeing a major halt soon after their first seasons. From Shefali Shah's heartwrenching and Emmy Award-winning show Delhi Crime to Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf-starrer Mismatched, several shows are set to wow the audience with new twists, turns and characters in the second season. With a video montage, Netflix India recently gave a sneak peek into what the fans might experience with the forthcoming shows.

Netflix India recently dropped a video compilation of short clips from season 2 of Dehli Crime, Mismatched, Jamtara, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, Masaba Masaba and She.

Delhi Crime

The Emmy Award-winning web series Delhi Crime is all set to bring a new heartwrenching story to the audience. The new season of the show will seemingly follow a serial killer in the capital city. Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal and the rest of the cast members from the show are likely to reprise their respective roles in the second instalment.

Mismatched

The romantic drama Mismatched, which stars Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli in the lead roles, is all set to return with its new season. The Season 2 of the show will see Rohit Saraf's Rishi in a new relationship while Prajakta Koli's Dimple seemingly has a problem with it. Evidently, tables have turned in the new season which will bring more drama to the screens.

Jamtara

The 2020 Netflix show Jamtara will soon be back with its second season. The new season will see Sparsh Shrivastav reprise his role as he works toward the biggest scam India has witnessed.

The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives

The celebrity friends group, which includes, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Panday, Seema Khan and Maheep Kaur, will follow some more drama as it will dig into the lavish lifestyle of the four divas. The show will also see Ananya Panday and other celebrities.

Masaba Masaba

With some new characters, Masaba Masaba Season 2 will follow the love life of Masaba Gupta as she plans to focus on her career. However, some flings will be seemingly a part of her professional life. The show will also welcome new characters this season.

She

Aditi Sudhir Pohankar-starrer She Season 2 is currently streaming on the OTT giant. The show sees a different avatar of Pohankar as she is set to unveil some criminals. The show's official synopsis reads, "An undercover assignment to expose a drug ring becomes a timid Mumbai constable's road to empowerment as she realises her dormant sexuality's potential."

Image: Instagram/@netflix_in_delhi_crime/@mismatched2netflix