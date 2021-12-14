Netflix India Reduces Subscription Fee Up To 60%; Streaming Plans Now Start At Rs 149

Quick links:
It is good news for the binge-watchers as the popular OTT platform Netflix has slashed the prices of its subscription plans in India. With the change, users can now binge-watch the best TV shows and movies on Netflix at affordable prices. This move was given a go-ahead by the company to increase the company's user base in India.
Netflix has maintained a good momentum ever since it entered the Indian market and now it is all set to attract more users with its new and attractive prices as they are now focusing more on branding and expansion strategy to reach as many users as possible. As per Netflix India, they have a wide variety of content available for all their users across all genres for all age groups.
Netflix can be accessed across the globe. They have been getting good competition from popular OTT platforms like Disney+hotstar, Amazon Prime and others. As per reports, the new prices and subscription plan will come into effect from 14 December onwards and they announced their recent prices in their new branding campaign that featuring actor Alia Bhatt.
