Netflix India Reduces Subscription Fee Up To 60%; Streaming Plans Now Start At Rs 149

It is good news for the binge-watchers as the popular OTT platform Netflix has slashed the prices of its subscription plans in India. With the change, users can now binge-watch the best TV shows and movies on Netflix at affordable prices. This move was given a go-ahead by the company to increase the company's user base in India.

Netflix's new pricing policy

It's happening! Everybody stay calm! 😱



In case you missed it, you can now watch Netflix on any device at #HappyNewPrices. pic.twitter.com/My772r9ZIJ — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 14, 2021

As per Netflix India, the new basic plan's subscription price starts at Rs 149 per month. It was earlier priced at Rs 199. As per further details, it supports 480p video playback and can only be accessed on a smartphone or a tablet.

The new basic plan for any device is now priced at Rs 199 a month, coming down from Rs 499 which is a massive 60% decrease. It also offers SD-quality content and is available on more devices, including, phones, tablets, PCs, and TVs.

As for the Netflix Standard plan in India, it is now priced at Rs 499 a month after a price cut of Rs 150. It was earlier priced at Rs 649 for a month. It provides better video quality playback (1080p) and works on phones, tablets, PCs, and TVs.

Lastly, the Premium Netflix plan is now priced at Rs 649, coming down from the previous price of Rs 799. It offers the “best” video quality, supports 4K and HDR, and can be accessed across various devices.

Netflix has maintained a good momentum ever since it entered the Indian market and now it is all set to attract more users with its new and attractive prices as they are now focusing more on branding and expansion strategy to reach as many users as possible. As per Netflix India, they have a wide variety of content available for all their users across all genres for all age groups.

Netflix can be accessed across the globe. They have been getting good competition from popular OTT platforms like Disney+hotstar, Amazon Prime and others. As per reports, the new prices and subscription plan will come into effect from 14 December onwards and they announced their recent prices in their new branding campaign that featuring actor Alia Bhatt.

Image: UNSPLASH/Representative Image