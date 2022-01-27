Netflix Is Now Available On Tata Play OTT Combo Pack; Check Details Here

Coming in as a piece of good news for the fans, the giant streaming platform, Netflix will now be available on Tata Play. For the unknown, Tata Play recently known had changed its name and identity from Tata Sky. As per the Direct-To-Home (DTH) and Pay-TV operator, its subscribers will be able to access the content on the OTT platform starting from Thursday through 90 bundles, which will include linear channels and Binge combo packs.

The good news came after a report in the media stated that Tata Sky Binge+ users have started getting Netflix access on their Android hybrid set-up boxes. According to a press release by the DTH, the subscribers will be able to get access to Netflix through the Tata Play Netflix Combo packs that will offer a choice of Netflix's Basic, Standard, and Premium plans. Furthermore, the subscribers will be able to pay for the subscription through Tata Play's wallet. It essentially means that you will have to add the charges based on your Netflix subscription in the Tata Play wallet instead of separately paying for it.

Other than this, the users can also subscribe to the Tata Play Netflix combo packs to enjoy the facility of the OTT platform on their TV. Earlier, other than Netflix, other OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now, and SonyLIV, among others were notable offering content to the DTH subscribers.

According to the Gizbot website, Harit Nagpal, MD & CEO of Tata Play Ltd welcomed the new development and explained that that apart from welcoming Netflix to the family, they are making service visits free for all customers starting today, and their de-active DTH customers can continue to recharge and get restarted on the platform with no re-connection charges.

Further, he also spoke about the change in the name and said that Tata Play signifies their expanded range of products and services. The new identity is an outcome of their desire to be future-ready while making tomorrow better than today for homes and families. The new Tata Play combo pack will include services like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and so on. That said, subscribers can also subscribe to the normal TV channels, just as before.

