Netflix May Soon Offer Online Video Games; Announces Two New Services For Children

One of the largest content streaming OTT platforms in the world, Netflix, is planning to enter into the gaming industry. Along with Netflix originals, stand-ups, documentaries and popular movies, Netflix might offer video games in near future. While the developments are not official yet, Netflix has hired a Vice President of Game Development to look after their gaming division. Keep reading to know more about Netflix video games, streaming platforms compeitors and other details.

Netflix hires Mile Verdu as Vice President of Game Development

Streaming Platform hires former EA and Facebook Executive

Former Electronic Arts and Facebook executive Mike Verdu has been hired by Netflix as the Vice President of its Game Development division. According to a report by Bloomberg, Netflix is looking to enter into the video gaming industry by next year. Currently, Netflix is runnning on a subscription based model wherein users are charged for streaming content across multiple devices. The report also adds that Netflix might launch the gaming services as a separate programming genre, and keep it charge-free initially.

Previous Netflix video games and interactive shows

A few months ago, Netflix annoucned that it was looking for an executive who can help them with investing in the gaming industry. At E3, 2019, Netflix also annoucned a free-to-play Stranger Things mobile game for both iOS and Android users. The game was a location-base role playing experience which enabled players to explore the upside-down realm in the popular series. Additionally, the streaming platform has also had an experince with interactive shows such as Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, wherein the story advances based on user's active choices.

Netflix launches two new services for kids

Other than its expansion in the gaming section, Netflix has also announced two new services called Kids Recap Email and Kids Top 10 Row. Since a lot of elders and parents are worried abut the platform not being suitable for children, Netflix has introduced these features to make the platform more user-friendly for children. The first service called Kids Recap Email will let parents have an insight about their kid's content preferences, recommendations based on previously watched content and colouring sheets (printable empty design sheets) based on their kids favourire TV show or movie. The other service is called Kids Top 10 Row and it will show the 10 most popular titles for kids. The first service will be live from July 16 for those who have an active kids account in their Netflix subscription and the second service is already live in over 90 countries.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK

