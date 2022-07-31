Netflix Sues Grammy-winning 'The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical' Creators For Infringement

The creators of The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical have landed in legal trouble after Netflix sued them for infringement in a court in Washington. The songwriters of the musical, Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear initially began their work on social media, as they penned down a song based on the hit Netflix show Bridgerton. Their work was hailed by many, and they also went on to bag a Grammy award in the Best Musical Theater Album category.

Netflix sues The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical

As per a recent report by Variety, Netflix made 'repeated objections' over the duo as they planned the live stage show of the project. Earlier this week, the live stage show of the project was performed at the Kennedy Center in Washington, and the venue was sold out with tickets costing up to $149. The show included several songs that featured exact dialogues, expressions and character traits from the Bridgerton series.

As per a statement by the online streaming giant accessed by the publication, they mentioned that Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear have tried to 'create multiple revenue streams' without permission to use the Bridgerton IP. The online streamer also mentioned that they have tried to work and reason with them, but the duo has 'refused to cooperate'. They acknowledged that its great to see the audience fall in love with a show and express that love creatively, but called the duo's act of creating the musical a 'blatant taking of intellectual property' for their financial benefit.

"Netflix supports fan-generated content, but Barlow & Bear have taken this many steps further, seeking to create multiple revenue streams for themselves without formal permission to utilise the ‘Bridgerton’ IP. We’ve tried hard to work with Barlow & Bear, and they have refused to cooperate. The creators, cast, writers and crew have poured their hearts and souls into ‘Bridgerton’ and we’re taking action to protect their rights," Netfilx said.

Emily Bear and Abigail Barlow earlier made history as they became the first TikTok-based project to win at Grammys 2022. Barlow took the stage as the duo won and thanked fans and followers online for supporting them. She thanked them for putting their support behind 'two young women with a crazy dream' and expressed her joy to the audience at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

(Image: @bridgertonnetflix/Instagram)