Netflix To Collaborate With Centre To Showcase Stories Of Indian Women Achievers

Commemorating the battles fought by multiple women in India against stereotypes and social taboos Union Minister Anurag Thakur launched, 'Azadi Ki Amrit Kahaniyan,’ a short video series showcasing inspiring stories in collaboration with OTT giant Netflix.

Stories of 7 trailblazing forces of nature who defined what freedom means to them.



Netflix in association with @MIB_India presents - Azadi Ki Amrit Kahaniyan. Inspiring stories of 7 incredible, independent women, narrated by @Neenagupta001. pic.twitter.com/C3LExeYPRE — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) April 26, 2022

This series will consolidate a partnership between the ministry of information and broadcasting and Netflix to honour Indian women achievers. The series will consist of 25 two-minute videos on various themes produced by Netflix. While addressing the event Thakur asserted that the idea of Azadi is intertwined with women's emancipation in India and that the term Azadi or freedom holds a wider connotation for women who have to fight stereotypes and taboos in the society as well.

'The aim is to bring out inspiring stories of Indians': Anurag Thakur

Netflix will be producing 25 to 30 videos on themes including woman empowerment, environment and sustainable development. And later, two other days of significance 15th August, Independence Day and Rashtriya Exta Diwas which is 30th Oct.#AzadiKiAmritKahaniyan @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/5PntNcYwff — Office of Mr. Anurag Thakur (@Anurag_Office) April 26, 2022

“Emancipation of women was the hallmark of emancipation index of a society. This initiative aims to bring out inspiring stories of Indians and these stories shall motivate and empower more people to achieve their goals,” he said.

"Netflix will be producing twenty five videos on themes including women empowerment, environment and sustainable development and other days of significance. Netflix will produce two-minute short films for the Ministry which will be shared on social media platforms and telecast on the Doordarshan network", he added.

Basanti Devi, the Padma award-winning environmentalist from Pithoragarh known for her contribution towards revitalizing the Kosi river; Anshu Jamsenpa, a Padma Shri awardee for being the first woman in the world to summit Mount Everest twice in five days in 2017 and Harshini Kanhekar, the first female firefighter in India, were also present at the event.

Thakur took the opportunity and lauded the remarkable achievements of the three women and asserted that their stories will inspire people across the country. He also expressed hope that after this collaboration filmmakers from across the world will come to India to make films and documentaries for not just the Indian audience but to showcase it to the entire world.

“The partnership between the Ministry and Netflix was only a beginning and will not be limited to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Netflix and ministry will partner to develop a creative ecosystem by organizing training programs for post-production, VFX, animation, and music production among others and will be organized on the ground and virtually,” Thakur added.

Head of Global TV, Netflix, Ms. Bela Bajaria said that India was one of the most vibrant entertainment industries in the world and India was remarkably well placed in times of internet entertainment. "Netflix is excited to be part of a time when stories from India are being exported to the world and the best Indian stories are being discovered and loved on a global stage", she said.

She added that it was "in pursuance of this partnership Netflix has created a series of short videos based on real-life stories aimed to celebrate the achievement of people from all corners of India".