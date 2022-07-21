Netflix To Feature Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's Love Story In A One-of-a-kind Documentary

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and south diva Nayanthara's grand wedding was one of the most talked-about events of 2022. Their wedding was a star-studded affair with several notable faces from the entertainment industry in attendance to witness the much-loved pair's union. They tied the knot on June 9 and since then the artists have been sharing glimpses of their married life on social media. While the fans are adoring their social media posts, a delightful piece of news recently arrived their way revealing that the duo’s love story will be depicted on OTT in the form of a documentary.

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's love story to be showcased on Netflix

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India recently issued a statement to announce that they are set to feature Nayanthara’s journey that led to her fairytale wedding with Vignesh Shivan. Stating further, she mentioned how Nayanthara has been a true superstar with a career spanning nearly 20 years and added that with their amazing creative team, they were waiting to see their members enjoy the duo’s love story on screen.

The statement read, "We are the home for unscripted content that is fresh and compelling, and has the power to connect with audiences in India and beyond. Nayanthara has been a true superstar with a career spanning nearly 20 years. With our amazing creative partners, director Gautam Vasudevan and Rowdy Pictures, we cannot wait for our members to finally get to see Nayanthara's journey that led to this fairytale wedding with Vignesh.”

The wedding venue was reportedly decked with high security owing to its high-profile guest list. Just hours before the ceremony, Vignesh penned a heartfelt note for his ladylove, his 'Thangamey' and thanked everyone who has showered their love on the couple. Sharing unseen glimpses of the duo, he wrote, "Today is June 9th and it’s Nayan’s thanking God, the universe, the Good will from all the lovely human beings who have crossed My life !! Every good soul, every good moment , every good coincidence, every good blessing , everyday at shooting and every prayer that has made life this beautiful! I owe it all to the good manifestations & prayers ! Now, It’s all dedicated to the love of my life! #Nayanthara! My #Thangamey! Excited to see u walking up the aisle in a few hours! Praying God for all the goodness and looking forward to starting a new chapter officially in front of our beloved family & the best of friends (sic)."

IMAGE: TWITTER/ @VIGNESHSHIVN