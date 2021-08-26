Netflix Won't Stream 'Star Trek', 'Kung Fu Panda' & More From September; Here's Full List

Netflix reportedly has over 5000 ventures across genres, languages and countries. While the streaming giant is known to add regularly to this line-up with new movies and series, some of which they bankroll themselves, the company also removes some of its titles over licensing or other reasons. Some ventures, many of them much-loved and popular are set to leave Netflix in September, and one has just a month to catch up on some of those titles, and just a week or two for some other ventures.

Movies and series leaving Netflix in September

As per reports, as many as 33 movies and TV shows are set to be removed by Netflix throughout September,

Some popular films and series that are set to leave the platform include Star Trek ventures, Kung Fu Panda films, No Strings Attached, Insidious, Austin Powers, Beauty and the Beast series.

Here's the complete list as per the dates till which it will be available:

Kicking and Screaming expires on September 3.

September 6 will be when Midnight Special stops streaming on Netflix.

Ripper Street: Series 1-5 will expire on Netflix from September 7.

September 11 is the last date for Turbo while I’m Sorry: Seasons 1-2 ends on September 12.

Pawn Stars: Season 2 will stream only till September 14.



Angry Birds: Seasons 1-2, As Above, So Below and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World will be available only till September 15.

Penny Dreadful: Seasons 1-3 can be watched till September 16.

Beauty & the Beast: Seasons 1-4 will be streamed till September 18 and September 26 will be the last date for The Grandmaster.

Below is the list of titles that will be available till the end of September:

September 30

Air Force One

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Boogie Nights

Cradle 2 the Grave

Evil: Season 1

Fools Rush In

Insidious

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

No Strings Attached

The Pianist

Prom Night

The Queen

Star Trek

Star Trek: Enterprise: Seasons 1-4

Star Trek: Seasons 1-3

Star Trek: Voyager: Seasons 1-7

The Unicorn: Season 1

Why Do Fools Fall in Love