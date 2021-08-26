Netflix Won't Stream 'Star Trek', 'Kung Fu Panda' & More From September; Here's Full List

Quick links:
Image: AP
Netflix reportedly has over 5000 ventures across genres, languages and countries. While the streaming giant is known to add regularly to this line-up with new movies and series, some of which they bankroll themselves, the company also removes some of its titles over licensing or other reasons. Some ventures, many of them much-loved and popular are set to leave Netflix in September, and one has just a month to catch up on some of those titles, and just a week or two for some other ventures.
As per reports, as many as 33 movies and TV shows are set to be removed by Netflix throughout September,
Some popular films and series that are set to leave the platform include Star Trek ventures, Kung Fu Panda films, No Strings Attached, Insidious, Austin Powers, Beauty and the Beast series.
Here's the complete list as per the dates till which it will be available:
Kicking and Screaming expires on September 3.
September 6 will be when Midnight Special stops streaming on Netflix.
Ripper Street: Series 1-5 will expire on Netflix from September 7.
September 11 is the last date for Turbo while I’m Sorry: Seasons 1-2 ends on September 12.
Pawn Stars: Season 2 will stream only till September 14.
Angry Birds: Seasons 1-2, As Above, So Below and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World will be available only till September 15.
Penny Dreadful: Seasons 1-3 can be watched till September 16.
Beauty & the Beast: Seasons 1-4 will be streamed till September 18 and September 26 will be the last date for The Grandmaster.
September 30
Air Force One
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Boogie Nights
Cradle 2 the Grave
Evil: Season 1
Fools Rush In
Insidious
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
No Strings Attached
The Pianist
Prom Night
The Queen
Star Trek
Star Trek: Enterprise: Seasons 1-4
Star Trek: Seasons 1-3
Star Trek: Voyager: Seasons 1-7
The Unicorn: Season 1
Why Do Fools Fall in Love
