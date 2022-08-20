Netizens Find Similarity Between Kylie Jenner & Sridevi's Outfit; 'Bollywood Was Ahead...'

American entrepreneur and media personality Kylie Jenner is widely known for her fashion sense. The 25-year-old never fails to leave her fans in awe of her style and fashion picks. Before she turned 25 earlier this month, Kylie had dropped some stunning pictures of herself in a silver hoodie top. While many actors and models have sought fashion inspiration from Kylie Jenner, some netizens have noticed similarities between the KUWTK alum's outfit and that of the late Bollywood legend Sridevi.

A decades-old picture of Sridevi is currently making rounds on the internet as netizens have spotted a similarity between her outfit and a recent one donned by Kylie Jenner. Several social media users have shared side-by-side pictures of Kylie Jenner and Sridevi in their similar outfits.

In the photo, Sridevi could be seen wearing a silver sleeveless top with a hoodie. The Mr India star ditched accessories and completed her look with subtle makeup. On the other hand, Kylie Jenner styled a backless and sleeveless silver shimmery top on grey and brown pants. She completed her look with a vintage bag and a ring.

Netizens react to Sridevi and Kylie Jenner's similar outfits

As the two pictures caught the attention of netizens, many claimed Kylie Jenner's outfit was inspired by Sridevi. Several Twitter users hailed Sridevi and Bollywood and claimed that they were 'ahead of their time'. Sharing the pictures, a Twitter user wrote, "Kylie Jenner latest outfit looks almost identical to the outfit Sridevi wore way back in the '90s. This is a proof that Sridevi was way ahead of her time in terms of style & fashion." Another one wrote, "When Bollywood was way ahead of it's time. Ps.Sridevi ji Aced it." There was also some confusion to the year in which Sridevi's pic was clicked, as some claimed it was 1990, and others said it was around 96-97.

#KylieJenner latest outfit looks almost identical to the outfit Sridevi wore way back in 1990. This is a proof that #Sridevi was way ahead of her time in terms of style & fashion.#KylieJenner#SrideviLivesForever #FirstFemaleSuperstar #SrideviSena #ProudSridevians @KylieJenner pic.twitter.com/thDi2fIFEl — Sridevi Sena (@ProudSridevians) August 10, 2022

When Bollywood was way ahead of it's time.



Ps.Sridevi ji Aced it 💅



Sridevi ji in 1990 kylie in 2022 pic.twitter.com/ePb9j1P6a3 — 💅 (@SHAMITASOFC) August 16, 2022

Trending now, pic of Kylie Jenner and a Sridevi pic published in Gautam Rajadhyaksha's book, Faces, (1997). The photo was NOT taken in 1990 but around 1996. In the age of misinformation and inaccuracy, God we try to rectify info. https://t.co/Ot3EX4b5t4 #Sridevi #KylieJenner pic.twitter.com/zFFA7cELhC — Sridevi (@SrideviKapoor) August 20, 2022

As per a report by Hindustan Times, Sridevi's glamorous look was created by Xerxes Bhathena, who was known for designing attires for many Bollywood actors in the 1990s. On the other hand, Kylie Jenner's look was from designer Paco Rabanne's 1997/98 fall-winter collection. She wore it during an outing with her beau Travis Scott.