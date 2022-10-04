Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim, well-known for sharing viral posts online, left social media users spellbound after he shared a captivating video of the world's highest Shiva temple, Tungnath on his official Twitter handle. The highest of the five Panch Kedar temples, Tungnath is one of the highest Shiva temples in the entire globe. It is situated in the Rudraprayag district in the Indian state of Uttarakhand and close to Chandrashila's peak. The temple is located at a height of 3,690 m (12,106 ft).

Tungnath's aerial view leaves netizens spellbound

The video shared by Eric has created a buzz on social media as it showed a beautiful aerial view of the temple covered in snow. The view is undeniably amazing and unusual. The temple, which is fully covered by the snow, also saw three men standing on the top of the roof. "Incredible India! World's Highest Located Mahadev Mandir.., believed to be 5000 years old! Uttarakhand," Eric wrote on his Twitter handle. The clip has been viewed more than 709,000 times and has garnered more than 50,000 likes so far. Take a look:

Incredible India 🇮🇳!

World's Highest Located Mahadev Mandir.., believed to be 5000 years old !

Uttarakhand



pic.twitter.com/GwWfxoHrra — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) October 2, 2022

The video shared on Twitter witnessed various reactions, as evident from the comments section. A Twitter user wrote, "Tungnath Mahadev temple, one of the panch kedar. The trek to the temple is just awesome. Little above is the Chandrashila from where the Himalayan peaks have a 270-degree wide view… incredible India."

Tungnath Mahadev temple, one of the panch kedar. The trek to the temple is just awesome. Little above is the Chandrashila from where the Himalayan peaks have a 270 degree wide view… incredible India. — KINGSHUK SEN (@kingkortobbo) October 2, 2022

Another user commented, "It's a treat to be at Tungnath in winters… trekked there a couple of seasons ago," while a netizen wrote, "This is Tungnath temple, can never forget the trek which almost took my breath off but the view in the snow is just."

Its a treat to be at Tungnath in winters… trekked there a couple of seasons ago — Vineet ९ विनीत (@travelingzulu) October 2, 2022

This is tungnath temple😍, can never forget the trek which almost took my breath off 😜 but the view in the snow is just😍😍 — Piyush Tiwari (@psht31) October 2, 2022

"The hike is too steep and requires a good amount of strength and determination. When it makes you tired that is the time Mahadev is testing you and I would suggest trek till chandrishla btw amazing trek in the snowy season," mentioned a Twitter user.

The hike is too steep and requires a good amount of strength and determination. When it makes you tired that is the time Mahadev is testing you😉 and I would suggest to trek till chandrishla ✌️ btw amazing trek in sonwy season — Piyush Tiwari (@psht31) October 2, 2022

Image: Twitter/@ErikSolheim