Netizens Mourn Kentaro Miura's Death; Say, 'Industry Lost One Of Its Best'

Iconic manga author and creator Kentaro Miura who is popularly known for his anime series Berserk is no more. The artist died at the age of 54 on May 6 due to acute aortic dissection. As the news of Kentaro Miura's death shocked the anime world, fans' tributes began pouring in, thanking him for his work.

Berserk creator Kentaro Miura's death

Kentaro Miura's series Berserk debuted in 1989 and soon the series was turned into an anime and well as had several film adaptations. The manga series was supremely popular and went on to become one of the bestselling manga series of all time. Many video games were also influenced by Kentaro Miura's work including Dark Souls, Bloodborne and Final Fantasy as well as manga and anime series like Demon Slayer, Castlevania and Vagabond also drew inspiration from Berserk. On May 20, 2021, Hakusensha, the publishing company behind Berserk took to their Twitter space to announce Kentaro Miura's death. The tweet which is in Japanese roughly translates to " Report of Kentaro Miura sensei’s death. Kentaro Miura sensei, author of Berserk, passed away on May 6, 2021, due to acute aortic dissection. We would like to express our profound respect and gratitude toward Miura sensei and his art and pray from the bottom of our hearts so that his soul may rest in peace."The same was later confirmed and shared by Berserk's official page on Twitter.

Netizens react to Kentaro Miura's death

Fans of the manga creator were distraught after hearing the news of his death and took to their Twitter space to mourn the loss and thank him for his work. Saying that the industry has lost one of the best artists tributes have been pouring in for the Berserk creator. Take a look.

An ode to Kentaro Miura:

Compared to others, Kentaro Miura has lived a shorter life than others, but he accomplished much more than the average man.

Expressing his love and talent to the world, Miura plunged readers into a dark world. Blind, readers experienced a world different- — Josue Dominguez (@JosueDo93740461) May 20, 2021

Berserk was one of my gateways into the world of anime & manga. 5 years ago, when I was at my lowest, I was nose-deep into the mesmerizing fantasy world Miura crafted, every night until 4am.



It was an escape.

It was a new start.

It's an understatement to say it helped pic.twitter.com/MfIptdmwdv — Kurukuru (@Shirotogi) May 20, 2021

kentaro miura's work profoundly impacted my life. i owe so much to him and to berserk. thank you kentaro miura for inspiring me to continue painting and for all the beautiful memories. rest in peace pic.twitter.com/SVp7pVZoGN — annie ⟠ (@anniechromes) May 20, 2021

Rest in peace Mr. Kentaro Miura.

Thanks for the memories, I will remember you fondly and with the utmost respect and admiration for the rest of my life.

#ベルセルク #Berserk pic.twitter.com/ByQXisPaiv — Homu 々 (@Homuisbestgirl) May 20, 2021

i'm so genuinely gutted right now. berserk is what really got me into the medium of anime and it still resonates so much with me after all these years. the golden age arc in particular will forever remain the most evocative and emotionally powerful story i've ever read. R.I.P pic.twitter.com/2FTPr3NlIk — 🍨🌹 sᴏᴏᴋɪᴇ 🌈💞✧･ﾟ (@ougonomajo) May 20, 2021

Gonna miss re-reading berserk several times waiting for a new chapter to come out — King-Jam (@MrKingWatur) May 20, 2021

So beautiful. The industry lost one of its best. — BatouBatou 🇫🇷🇵🇱✝️ (@CommovickB) May 20, 2021

More about Berserk

Set in a fantasy version of medieval Europe, Berserk is one of the darkest fantasy manga series that follows the story of Guts and Griffith. While Guts is a mercenary, Griffith is the leader of a band called the 'Band of the Hawk'. Berserk was a class apart with Kentaro's artwork mixing incredibly dark story elements with beautiful themes that were hopeful and added comedic moments.

