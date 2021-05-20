Last Updated:

Netizens Mourn Kentaro Miura's Death; Say, 'Industry Lost One Of Its Best'

'Berserk' manga creator Kentaro Miura died at the age of 54 due to acute aortic dissection. As news of his death broke out fans' tributes have been pouring in.

Iconic manga author and creator Kentaro Miura who is popularly known for his anime series Berserk is no more. The artist died at the age of 54 on May 6 due to acute aortic dissection. As the news of Kentaro Miura's death shocked the anime world, fans' tributes began pouring in, thanking him for his work.

Berserk creator Kentaro Miura's death

Kentaro Miura's series Berserk debuted in 1989 and soon the series was turned into an anime and well as had several film adaptations. The manga series was supremely popular and went on to become one of the bestselling manga series of all time. Many video games were also influenced by Kentaro Miura's work including Dark Souls, Bloodborne and Final Fantasy as well as manga and anime series like Demon Slayer, Castlevania and Vagabond also drew inspiration from Berserk. On May 20, 2021, Hakusensha, the publishing company behind Berserk took to their Twitter space to announce Kentaro Miura's death. The tweet which is in Japanese roughly translates to " Report of Kentaro Miura sensei’s death. Kentaro Miura sensei, author of Berserk, passed away on May 6, 2021, due to acute aortic dissection. We would like to express our profound respect and gratitude toward Miura sensei and his art and pray from the bottom of our hearts so that his soul may rest in peace."The same was later confirmed and shared by Berserk's official page on Twitter.

Netizens react to Kentaro Miura's death

Fans of the manga creator were distraught after hearing the news of his death and took to their Twitter space to mourn the loss and thank him for his work. Saying that the industry has lost one of the best artists tributes have been pouring in for the Berserk creator. Take a look.

More about Berserk

Set in a fantasy version of medieval Europe, Berserk is one of the darkest fantasy manga series that follows the story of Guts and Griffith. While Guts is a mercenary, Griffith is the leader of a band called the 'Band of the Hawk'. Berserk was a class apart with Kentaro's artwork mixing incredibly dark story elements with beautiful themes that were hopeful and added comedic moments.

