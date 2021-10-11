New Cover Of ‘Asterix And The Griffin’ Comic Out Post Creator's Death; Read Details

Asterix and Obelix are gearing up to go on their 39th adventure, their first since the death of the comic's co-creator, Albert Uderzo. The new cover of the upcoming comic, Asterix and the Griffin was unveiled at a press conference on Monday, 10 days ahead of its worldwide release. The all-new addition to the Asterix comics series will be written by Jean-Yves Ferri.

Asterix comics' Asterix and the Griffin new cover unveiled

The pre-orders for Asterix and the Griffin opened recently and this gave fans to secure their copy of the action-packed adventure comic. The all-new comic is set to release on October 21 and will revolve around the search for the terrifying griffin. The griffin is described as 'Half-eagle and half-lion', who is both 'idolised and feared'.

See the new cover of Asterix and the Griffin here

The all-new cover of the comic features the two heroes on what appears to be the trunk of a tree, but is in fact a scary creature, who is trying to get away from them. The comic will be all about Asterix, Obelix and Dogamatix and their search for the griffin. Reports state that the comic will release in more than 20 different languages.

Image: Facebook/@asterixandobelix