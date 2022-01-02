New Year 2022: Michelle Obama Sends 'love' To All As She Poses With Her 'boo' Barack Obama

After having a rollercoaster of a year, the entire world welcomed the new year 2022 with grand celebrations, and Michelle Obama was no less. The former First Lady of the United States of America surely had a fun new year bash with her husband and former President Barack Obama on January 1. The best-selling author recently took the internet by storm with her adorable new year picture with her "boo" Barack Obama.

Michelle Obama enjoys a massive following of over 47 million on Instagram from across the world. The former first lady of the US recently shared a photo from her and Barack Obama's new year bash. The picture saw the couple twinning in black ensembles while they had golden coloured starry glasses with "Happy New Year 2022" written on them. Michelle Obama looked gorgeous in a black dress and a black and golden jacket. On the other hand, the former US President looked uber cool in a matching t-shirt and pants. Sharing the photo, Michelle Obama wrote, "Happy New Year from me and my boo! Wishing you all a year filled with happiness, love, and good health." The couple's fans showered them with love in the comment section.

Michelle and Barak Obama's Christmas celebration

Taking to her Instagram handle, Michelle Obama shared a video compilation of her and her family's Christmas celebrations over the years. The video saw several pictures of the Obama family at different events. Sharing the video, Michelle Obama wrote, "MerryChristmas from our family to yours! Barack and I send our best wishes to you all for a safe, healthy, and joyful holiday season. On the other hand, Barak Obama shared a picture of his pet dog Sunny, a female Portuguese Water Dog, sitting before the Christmas tree. Sharing the adorable picture, he wrote, "Merry Christmas, everybody! This year, I got a little help spreading holiday cheer from Sunny. Wishing you all a peaceful and joyful holiday season with the ones you love."

Every year Barack Obama has a ritual of sharing a list of his favourite songs, movies and books with his social media fans. He shares those books and movies that he came across the same year. He releases the list ahead of the holidays and also asks for suggestions from his fans.

Image: Instagram/@michelleobama/AP