New Year Celebration Guidelines: Mumbai Terrace Party Not Allowed & Other Restrictions

As the threat of a possible third wave of COVID-19 looms overhead, citizens have not stopped planning their celebrations to welcome the new year, 2022. Thus, the Maharashtra government has imposed COVID guidelines for New Year celebrations, to curb the spread amid rising cases of new Omicron variant.

COVID Guidelines for New Year celebrations

As the citizens gear up to celebrate New Year's Eve with great enthusiasm and zeal, they will also have to follow the strict guidelines laid out by BMC. In the light of the rapidly rising cases of the deadly virus and its new variant, Omicron, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued fresh COVID-19 guidelines on Saturday for Mumbai. The night curfew has been imposed with a gathering of five or more people being called for legal action. Private parties on terraces are also prohibited as per the new guidelines.

Additionally, the new guidelines allow the capacity of the crowd to be filled by 50% for confined/closed spaces and 25% for open places. BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said in a statement, ''People in the metropolis must avoid crowding in hotels, restaurants, cinemas, malls and asserted that attendance caps in place for marriages and other functions will have to be adhered to strictly."

He further added, ''A new variant of the COVID-19 virus called Omicron is spreading rapidly across the world, putting a strain on the health system. Despite repeated appeals by the government and administration to prevent a probable third wave, it has been observed that guidelines are not being followed properly in most places, especially in wedding functions and other ceremonies. Those violating COVID-19 rules will be dealt with severely by civic ward level teams as well as the police"

A celebration including over 1000 attendees will also need prior authorisation from the local disaster management authority is required as per the new guidelines. With these new guidelines in place, the government expects to slow down the rapid growth in the cases every day and the surge of Omicron cases in several major states of India during the times of festivals.

Mumbai reports 1377 Covid cases on December 28

Meanwhile, the city reported 1377 cases on Tuesday, the BMC said in a tweet.

Image: PTI