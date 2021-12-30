New Year Eve Celebration Ideas: How To Spend New Year's Eve With Your Partner

2021 has been a roller coaster ride for everyone with a myriad of events that unfolded into a never-ending journey. Starting from the COVID-19 induced uncertainties to vaccine drives, the year has shown every colour. Now, as we are about to step into the New Year, people are looking forward to celebrating the day with their loved ones.

With couples planning a romantic date with their partners, it's time to gear up and check out some of the romantic things to do on New Year’s eve. Here are the best New Year's Eve ideas for couples across India you two can note down for a unique experience. Also follow all the necessary COVID protocols like social distancing, double masking and sanitizing hands frequently in order to keep yourselves and your loved ones safe.

A candlelight dinner

There are several exotic places that one can visit with his/her partner to experience an amazing experience of dinner under the sky. What better way to bring in the New Year with your loved ones on a dinner date. Couples can go partying in the many clubs and discotheques in the city, stay at one of the luxury resorts, or dine at one of the many upmarket and classy restaurants in their own town.

Vacation in Goa

One of the best ways to ring in the New Year is by jetting off to a place like Goa where you can celebrate the evening on the beachside. With a slight breeze and a romantic setup and perfect lighting, all you need are these three things to celebrate the evening and make it extra special.

Camping

How about some romantic New Year Camping to end the year with? Yes, you heard that right. Camping is one way where you and your beloved can indulge in a surreal camping experience with luxury tents, dance and music, bonfire, unlimited vegetarian and non-vegetarian food with drinks, all under the blanket of a beautiful starlit sky.

Hill stations

For the love of greenery and serenity, hills and mountains are the best way to celebrate New Year. It offers more than you would want on a holiday. You can click Instagrammable pictures amidst the snow-clad mountains and hilly terrain and spend quality time at the tourist places like lakes and more.

Bonfire night

Book a romantic room in a resort and then head on to a bonfire night where you can spend the entire evening with your beloved under the sky while recalling the old memories of the year that you still cherish.

IMAGE: Unsplash/Representative Image