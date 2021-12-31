New Year Rangoli Designs 2022: New Year Special Rangoli Designs With And Without Dots

As New Year 2022 is less than a day away, people are gearing up to welcome the new year and are also excited to see what it will bring along. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and surging cases, the government of several states have advised people to celebrate new year's eve at home and even imposed restrictions on public gatherings and rooftop parties. People are, therefore, planning to have small in-house celebrations with their families and loved ones.

Rangolis are beautiful designs made on the floor with different materials, including colourful sand, rice powder and flower petals. Rangolis are considered an ancient form of art in India, which is made inside or outside the house to invite good luck at various festivals and events. The first day of every year is considered as a special day as people believe it defines how the entire year of an individual would be like. As the new year is a day to celebrate, here are some colourful and vibrant rangoli designs with which people can decorate their houses on the first day of 2022.

New Year rangoli designs 2022 with colourful sand

Rangolis can be made with various materials. However, the most common medium to make these colourful patterns are coloured sand. These colours are easily available in the market and can be used in different ways to make beautiful rangoli designs. Here are some New Year-themed rangolis.

Source: Instagram/@radhikarangoli

Source: Instagram/@rangoli_by_menaka

Source: Instagram/@kd_gallery_rangoli

Floral Rangoli designs for New Year

As mentioned above, there are several mediums through which rangolis can be made. One of the easy ways is to use flower petals. To create a beautiful design, colourful flowers such as marigolds, roses and many others can be used. For green colour, small leaves can also be used. Here are some easy floral rangoli designs for the new year.

Source: Unsplash

One of the traditional forms of making rangolis is with a rice powder paste. To make the rangoli, a thin paste by mixing rice powder and water can be used. Beautiful designs can be made out of this paste either by using hands or brushes.

Image: Pixabay