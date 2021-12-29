New Year's Resolution Ideas For 2022: Top 10 Ideas To Try For 2022 And How To Achieve Them

A new year, a new you! 2022 is just two days away and after the New Year's Eve party is over and the cocktails have been drained, it is indeed a right time to begin thinking about New Year resolutions. Even though you never had much luck with New Yer's resolutions, New Year's Day 2022 is a good time to start anew. Here we've got you a list of New Year Resolution ideas 2022, be it focusing on your health health or beginning to make more meaningful connections, you may choose from these achievable ideas that are worth adopting this year.

New Year Resolution Ideas 2022

Start a journal

Make a habit of keep records of personal thoughts, feelings, and insights. The benefits of doing so are plenty- it can help you reduce anxiety, depression, create self-awareness and regulate emotions better.

Practice saying 'no'

If you consider yourself a people please, you know how difficult it can be at times to say 'no' to others. However, learning how to gently set boundaries can improve relationships with oneself and also the people you care about. This will also free you up in order to focus on things that really matter to you.

Go on social media detox

Social media has changed people's life dramatically. There is no day when we are allowed to keep our phones aside and can really focus on our real lives. Thus, it is important to create a balance. Decide a day or set a time when you can simply shut down your phone and focus on your surroundings.

Try a spending freeze & create a savings plan

Set a certain amount of time, day or week when you stop spending on all non-essential things. If this is done correctly, this step can pull one out of their debt as well.

Reduce single-use plastic consumption

Plastic which is an everyday part of people's life, is way too harmful for the nature. Considering the global warming and sudden climate change, one can reduce the consumption of single-use plastic and opt for cloth bags, reusable bottles, bags, cutlery, and bowls.

Read more

In a world where everything is digital, it is indeed difficult to stop scrolling. However, one can limit their time on electronics and focus on reading more, learning more. One can also decide to learn atleast one new thing each week.

Make time to catch up with friends and family

In today's digital era, the less you spend time on your electronics, the more time you will have to spend it with your close ones. In 2022, let your cellphone take a back seat, it order to focus on more meaningful relationships.

Start making investments

When it comes to savings and investments, it is never too early to do so. Even though you don't think you have enough disposable income to invest, there are numerous apps like Acorns that will teach you. The whole point is investing is more approachable than one thinks. You just need to get started.

Be more mindful about your health

Even though you are not starving in the morning, it is important to make time for breakfast, which is after all, the most important meal of the day. You may opt for wholesome meals like a tasty smoothie or a veggie-filled omelet, it is indeed health rather than going for the over-processed breakfast bar. We all have been remind since childhood, Eat More Veggies. Whether you get it from local grocery store or the farmer's market, they are indeed better than consuming fast food and heavy meal items. You may also try making new recipes at home.

Travel somewhere new

If you have been postponing your getaways, now is the time to book that trip you've been waiting for. The least you could do is, start saving for it.

Image: Unsplash