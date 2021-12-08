Nick Cannon Shares Heartbreaking News Of 5-month-old Son's Death; Breaks Down On His Show

Nick Cannon had heartbreaking news to share with his fans on the latest episode of his show. The actor-comedian announced that his five-month-old son Zen has passed away. He broke down in front of his audiences while sharing the news.

The child died of a malignant tumour in his brain. The host recalled the memorable moments with his seventh child, while sharing that it was a tough period for them from Thanksgiving.

Nick Cannon shares heartbreaking news of 5-month-old son's death

Nick started his address to the audience by first sharing that it was 'not going to be easy', and that it was news that he had not shared it with anybody. He first shared the 'pic of the day', of his little one and then opened up on the 'tough weekend' for him and his family.

Nick said that his youngest son Zen Scott Cannon was born in June before the show started, and it was an exciting phase for him as the young one was 'most loving, always smiling.' However, Goal II: Living the Dream star always felt he had a sinus-like condition, a sort of cough and something unusual about his breathing pattern.

Though he initially felt that Zen had a round big head -- 'Cannon head', he later took the child to the doctor. The doctor said that there was no issue in terms of the sinus, but he had had another condition, like a fluid filling up in his head. He added that it was like a malignant tumour, and immediately a surgery was performed, which involved inserting a tube to drain all the food out.

Nick thanked the doctors, nurses for educating them and also Zin's mother Alyssa for being the 'strongest woman', never being angry and always being the 'best mom'.He then said that they were hopeful and till then Zen was like the other kids, playing with all his siblings, and Nick conveyed his gratitude to his family.

The 41-year-old said that they embraced every moment and made the valid effort to spend the most quality time. They visited the ocean and watched the sunrise and the sunset with him. However, little did he know that he would soon be holding Zen for the last time.

He also said that he prayed for the miracle of god's strength, which allowed him to return to the sets to shoot the episode though he wanted to grieve with his family. He concluded the episode by saying that he was dedicating the episode to his 'beautiful son Zen.'

Nick Cannon's family

Zen was Nick's seventh child. Earlier in the year, he had welcomed twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with DJ Abby De La Rosa. He has twins, daughter Monroe and son Moroccan Scott, born in 2011, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, and two kids with model Brittany Bell: a son, Golden, in 2017 and a daughter, Powerful Queen, in 2020.