Nigella Lawson's 'microwave' Pronunciation Has Left Internet In Splits, See Video Here

Nigella Lawson is an English food writer and a television chef. The chef is widely known for her books, How to Eat and How to Be a Domestic Goddess, which won her the British Book Award for Author of the Year, back in 2000. The food writer is currently in news because of the way she pronounced the word 'microwave', on her show Eat, Cook, Repeat. Read on to know about her pronunciation of the word which has left the internet amused.

Nigella Lawson's 'microwave' pronunciation

According to a report by People, in an episode of her new U.K. cooking show Eat, Cook, Repeat, the British chef and television host was explaining the steps on how to make brown butter colcannon, when she pronounced the word 'microwave' as 'mee-krow-wah-vay'. The sentence in which she used this weird pronunciation was, "I still need a bit of milk, full fat, that I've warmed in the microwave." You can see the video clip from the episode here.

Her pronunciation caused an uproar on Twitter when her followers and fans of the show posted about whether she actually pronounces the word like that or if she was just being sarcastic. A Twitter user wrote that Nigella Lawson's pronunciation of 'microwave' has made her Christmas already while another user poked fun at the chef by tweeting about a "collab" between Lawson and IKEA with an image of a "MEEKRO WAHVE Milk Warmer", Nigella Lawson's Twitter account reposted it and she wrote, "I know I said enough now, but I couldn't resist." You can see the tweets here.

Am I the only one who thought @Nigella_Lawson was being sarcastic when she pronounced Meecro-wavé?! Now, I’m starting to think she really pronounces it like that? pic.twitter.com/uTb6LSUaEQ — CH (@craiguk1983) December 8, 2020

Nigella Lawson saying 'Microwave' like this has made my Christmas already pic.twitter.com/ByXTDVIloq — 🍯 (@EtceteraWithEst) December 8, 2020

⁦@Nigella_Lawson⁩ pronunciation of microwave is how I’m gonna be saying it from now on thx pic.twitter.com/wiRoMk09wS — dr nabila 🌹 (@nmunawar) December 8, 2020

As I’ve just recently bought a microwave I thought I should name it in honour of last night’s episode of Nigella. I present to you, Mi-cro-wav-eh the microwave. @Nigella_Lawson pic.twitter.com/QBV1cwUTUj — Cat (@Scyotheguitar) December 8, 2020

The way @Nigella_Lawson just pronounced ‘microwave’ is a defining moment of 2020. #CookEatRepeat — Mitchell Harris (@mitchharris) December 7, 2020

Eternally grateful to Nigella Lawson for letting us know we've all been mispronouncing microwave for the last 50 (or so) years. pic.twitter.com/tfXODGQRDp — nigella lawson's asbestos hands (@floellaumbagabe) December 8, 2020

Nigella Lawson's upcoming book

The chef-writer is all set to release her new cookbook titled Cook, Eat, Repeat. The British chef and television host's upcoming new book combines delicious recipes with personal essays about her life and experiences with food over the years. Talking about her new book, the chef said that the book is deeply personal to her as it has the flavours and recipes she keeps going back to again and again.

Adding to it, she stated that given the time in which it was written, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the book really became a grateful reflection on how and what we eat can light up our days in dark times. The book will be published on April 20, 2021, goes in-depth on Lawson's kitchen rituals with over 100 recipes that feature some of her favourite ingredients.

