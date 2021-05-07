Nikki Phillippi Sparks Outrage After She Put Her Dog 'to Rest' For Biting Her Son

Nikki Phillippi released a video on her YouTube channel in which she announced that they had to put their dog to rest after he allegedly bit her son Logan. Soon after her post on Monday, Nikki and her husband Dan received a lot of backlash for murdering her dog Browser and not giving him away to a shelter home instead.

Nikki Phillippi receives backlash for putting their dog to rest

In the video, Nikki explained that her dog Browser had an aggressive side that reared its ugly head a few times over the years. She added, “After a lot of counsel, we decided it was time for Bowser to pass peacefully on. I know a lot of you will be shocked to hear this... my brain is still shocked”. She said that they did not want to make a decision like this but they had no option and also shared that it was one of the saddest days of her life.

THIS IS AWFUL: Influencer Nikki Phillippi outrages fans by putting down her dog Bowser because he bit her son. Many saying she could’ve rehomed pet instead of ending his life. One person said “Some dogs can’t live with kids but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be allowed to live” pic.twitter.com/mQcFMhgViZ — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 5, 2021

Nikki Phillippi has more than a million followers on Youtube and more than 400K followers on Instagram. Soon after Nikki published the video, many of her followers accused her of murdering her dog. A follower wrote, “Shame on you! There are definitely more options than just putting your dog down for this”. One user also wrote, “Some dogs can’t live with kids but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be allowed to live”(sic).

After the severe backlash on social media, the couple released another video stating that they took the decision after Brower seriously injured a couple of different dogs, including their own pet Zoe. Nikki explained that they had considered putting him down five years ago after he got aggressive. The latest attack took place when their son Logan tried to take food from Browser and he attacked the baby by biting in the face. They also mentioned that they tried to find a new home for the dog but after speaking with a humane society, they were told re-homing wasn't an option. Nikki’s husband Dan also explained that after meeting a couple of professionals who stay with dogs all the time suggested they do so and that’s when the decision came to light.

IMAGE: NIKKI PHILLIPPI'S YOUTUBE VIDEO

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.