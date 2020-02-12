Nithya Menen's Upcoming Movies That You Must Add To Your Watchlist

Nithya Menen has been in the film industry for over 10 years now. In her long acting career, she has delivered some of the finest performances. The actor debuted in the film Angel John, a Malayalam movie that revolves around the story of a youngster who enjoys wasting his time doing nothing. His life changes when an angel decides to teach him a life lesson.

Menen has done ample films in various languages including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. Her first Hindi film was the superhit, Mission Mangal. The actor played the role of Varsha Pillai, a scientist responsible for the Mangalyaan, in the film. Here are some of Nithya Menen's movies that are expected to release this year:

Kolaambi

This is yet another one of Nithya Menen's upcoming movies, directed by Rajeev Kumar. The Malayalam film features Nithya Menen in the lead role. The movie is currently in the post-production stage. Apart from Nithya Menen, the movie features Renji Panicker, Sijoy Varghese, and Dileesh Pothan in the lead roles. The movie is scheduled to be released on October 07, 2020.

Praana

Directed by V K Prakash and jointly produced by Suresh Raj, Praveen S Kumar, and Anita Raj, it is a crime-drama-horror movie. The movie is multilingual, which is made in Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi languages. The release date of the film is unknown and the makers are yet to officially announce the dates.

Ommomme

Directed by Nagashekar, Ommomme is a romantic movie. The movie features Nithya Menen, Malavika Avinash, Jai Jagadish, Chetan Kumar in pivotal roles. The film is expected to hit the silver screens on August 26, 2020.

