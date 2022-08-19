Non-bailable Warrant Issued Against YouTuber Bobby Kataria For His Misconduct In Dehradun

In a recent update, Dehradun Court on Thursday issued a non-bailable warrant against YouTuber Bobby Kataria for consuming alcohol while sitting on a chair in the middle of a busy Dehradun road. After a video of Instagram influencer Bobby Kataria having a drink on a major Dehradun road went viral, Uttarakhand's Director General of Police Ashok Kumar opened an investigation into the unusual occurrence. It all started on July 28 when Haryana resident Bobby Kataria uploaded the video to his verified account.

Dehradun Cantt SHO said, "A Dehradun court issued a non-bailable warrant against YouTuber Bobby Kataria for drinking alcohol while sitting on a chair & stopping traffic in the middle of the road. Teams are being sent to Haryana & other locations to arrest him."

"Let's enjoy a bit on the roads," the caption read

The video depicted him sitting on a chair in the middle of the road, pouring out a large one for himself from a bottle, and sipping it leisurely as traffic moved around him.

"Let's enjoy a bit on the roads," the caption read while a part of the song ‘sadak hai apne baap ki’ (the road belongs to my father) was added in the background of the video. The short clip has now triggered widespread anger. The influencer has around 6.3 lakh followers on the photo and video-sharing platform.

Case filed against Kataria by Uttarakhand police

Earlier, an inquiry was launched into the matter. The Uttarakhand police said, “The Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar took cognizance of the video posted on social media by influencer Bobby Kataria, who is seen encroaching on the road and drinking alcohol in the open. A case has been registered under 290/510/336/342 Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 67 A case has been registered under the Information Technology Act."

सोशल मीडिया पर बॉबी कटारिया नामक युवक द्वारा सड़क पर अतिक्रमण कर खुले में शराब पीने संबंधी वायरल वीडियो का श्री Ashok Kumar IPS, DGP Sir द्वारा संज्ञान लेने के बाद #UttarakhandPolice ने बॉबी कटारिया के विरुद्ध 290/510/336/342 IPC व 67 IT Act के अंतर्गत मुकदमा पंजीकृत किया है। pic.twitter.com/DJ4xOadw6q — Uttarakhand Police (@uttarakhandcops) August 11, 2022

Earlier, a case was filed against the Gurgaon resident Bobby Kataria for lighting a cigarette inside an aircraft. People on Twitter flagged the video to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Sources in the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security confirmed that the video in which Kataria was seen lighting a cigarette inside a SpiceJet flight is old. Sources said that a First Information Report (FIR) was filed and appropriate action was taken.