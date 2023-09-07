Not Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rohit Shetty Or Shankar, This Indian Director Is Highest-paid

With big banner releases populating the year's film calendar, the stakes at the box office have been bigger. Not just actors but directors have also been building a brand of their own which is contributing to the audience pull. Among them, a certain director with their recently accrued international acclaim has reportedly emerged as the highest-paid of the contemporary lot.

3 things you need to know

In the contemporary scenario, post the brand of the actor, directors receive top billing for the success or failure of a film.

Competition in this regard has gotten stiffer with regional cinema entering pan-India territory.

The director in question can compete with top actors in the context of remuneration.

Meet the highest-paid Indian director

As per reports by Statista and DNA, SS Rajamouli is currently ruling the roost when it comes to director remunerations. The filmmaker's last cinematic outing -- the uber-successful RRR -- enjoyed a lengthy victory lap in the international awards circuit bagging several nominations and wins, even an Oscar for Naatu Naatu. Reports suggest that the director's expertise and successful filmography allowed him to charge ₹200 crore per project.

(SS Rajamouli | Image: ssrajamouli/Instagram)



This number is reached either in the form of an upfront fee or a share percentage in profits. The director has to his credit 12 films, two of which have earned upwards of ₹1000 crores, namely RRR and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. While Baahubali 2: The Conclusion earned ₹1788.06 crore, RRR minted ₹1230 crore worldwide, as per Sacnilk reports.

What is next for SS Rajamouli?

The director confirmed last year at the Toronto International Film Festival that his next collaboration would be with Mahesh Babu for a "globe-trotting" action film.

Rajamouli said, "My next film with Mahesh Babu will be a globe-trotting action adventure. It’s going to be a kind of James Bond or Indiana Jones film with Indian roots."

Mahesh Babu too confirmed the news quipping how working with Rajamouli on one film is akin to taking up 25 films in one go. At the same event, Mahesh Babu shared, "It's a dream come true for me to work with him. Doing one film with Rajamouli Garu is like taking up 25 films at once. It’s going to be physically demanding and I'm really excited about it. It's going to be a pan-India film. I hope we break many barriers and take our work to audiences across the country."