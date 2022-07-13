Novelist Khaled Hosseini Shares Emotional Post As Daughter Haris Comes Out As Transgender

On July 13, 2022, celebrated Afghan-American novelist Khaled Hosseini took to his social media space and announced that his daughter Haris came out as transgender. Sharing a couple of pictures of his daughter, Hosseini expressed how 'proud' he was of her, terming her 'strong and undaunted'.

Walking in her father's footsteps, Haris is a renowned writer and a climate activist over the years and has also been studying gender roles and ideas in modern gender studies.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, the novelist dropped a series of adorable pics of his daughter. The first pic had Haris as a grown-up, while in the second throwback picture, Hosseini and Harris were seen spending time by the beach and the third photo had a long emotional note penned by Hosseini himself for his daughter.

The note read, "Yesterday, my twenty-one-year-old daughter Haris came out to the world as transgender. I have known about Haris’ journey since last year and I’ve watched her navigate some very trying personal times. Transitioning is such a complicated undertaking—emotionally, physically, socially, psychologically—but Haris has met each challenge with grace, patience, and wisdom."

'I have never been prouder of her': Hosseini

"As a father, I have never been prouder of her. I am delighted to now have not one but two beautiful daughters", stated Khaled Hosseini. He went on to state, "Most of all, I am inspired by Haris’ fearlessness, her courage to share with the world her true self. She has taught me and our family so much about bravery, about truth. About what it means to live authentically."

The novelist continued, "I know this process was painful for her, fraught with grief and anxiety. She is sober of the cruelty trans people are subjected to daily. But she is strong and undaunted. I love my daughter. I will be by her side every step of the way, as will our family. We stand behind her. It’s a privilege to watch her enter the world as the beautiful, wise, and brilliant woman that she is. May God bless her."

Khaled Hosseini is an Afghan-American novelist, UNHCR goodwill ambassador, and former physician. His debut novel The Kite Runner was a critical and commercial success. His books and novels have all been at least partially set in Afghanistan and have featured an Afghan as the protagonist.

Image: Instagram/@khosseini