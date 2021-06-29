NS Yoon-G's Wedding Announcement Thrills Fans, Emotional And Quirky Responses Pour In

Kim Yoon Ji recently took to her social media to make a huge announcement about her future and her fans cannot handle their excitement. On June 28, 2021, the Mine actor shared a heartwarming post on her Instagram handle to open up about her marriage plans to her partner. Along with a photo she clicked with him, NS Yoon-G shared a short letter she penned.

Fans flood congratulatory wishes for NS Yoon-G's upcoming September wedding

In her message, she revealed that she had found her ‘forever one’ and that she is all set to marry him in September of this year. ‘Kind,’ ‘warm,’ ‘caring,’ and ‘loving,’ are the attributes she described her future husband with. And this piece of news has gotten the fans of the singer feeling extremely excited and happy for her. So many of them sent in their congratulatory wishes for NS Yoon-G, and her to-be husband, in the comments section of the post.

NS Yoon-G's wedding announcement thrills fans

While countless fans congratulated her, some of them had cute and unique things to say to their idol. “I am so thrilled for you!!! Wish you the best,” wrote one person. Another fan enthusiastically shared how If You Love Me, one of NS Yoon-G’s songs, is still her ‘jam’ as she congratulated and wished the couple eternal love and happiness. “I’m crying of happiness my pretty idol,” wrote one fan.

Fans have quirky and emotional reactions

Another fan had a fun, quirky response to the NS Yoon-G wedding announcement. Quoting a line from her song Wife that says, “I wanna be your wifey boy,” the fan wrote, “NS Yoon Ji when she accepts the marriage proposal.” A couple of other fans had very heartfelt long messages to give the Korean star. Expressing their joy about her getting married soon, on her birthday month itself, one person asked to see NS Yoon-G’s to-be husband's face. They were in tears of happiness too, they added.

Another fan congratulated the Honey Summer singer while adding how they have been a fan for over 15 years. “I hope you make a comeback a brand new you again. As long as he is faithful to you 4ever and respect you,” they added about NS Yoon-G’s partner. “Bless you both in Sept,” they concluded in their comment.

Image: Kim Yoon Ji Instagram

