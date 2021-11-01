October's 10 Biggest: Puneeth Rajkumar's Death, Aryan Khan's Arrest & More From Film World

Puneeth Rajkumar Passes Away At 46: South Film Industry 'shocked', Offers Condolences

Puneeth Rajkumar, popularly known as Appu in the Kannada movie industry, passed away at the age of 46 due to cardiac arrest as informed by the ex-Karnataka CM, Siddaramaiah. Numerous celebrity artists from the South Indian movie industry expressed their condolences on Puneeth Rajkumar death. The actor was last seen in the superhit Kannada movie, Yuvarathnaa. Read More.

HC Allows Bail To Aryan Khan & 2 Others In NCB's Drug Case; Conditions & Reasons Tomorrow

In a breaking development in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case, on October 28, the Bombay HC has allowed bail to Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, as well as his co-arrestees Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. This comes after the Bollywood superstar's son was detained by the NCB on October 2 after a drug raid on the Cordelia cruise ship docked at Mumbai and heading for Goa. Following their custody at NCB, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant were remanded to judicial custody at Arthur Road Jail since October 7 while Munmun Dhamecha was sent to Byculla jail. Read More.

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Wedding From December 7-9: Reports

Is the Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding set to be the next big one in Bollywood? Amid reports of another star couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tying the knot soon, there has been the talk of Vicky and Katrina being the next to enter wedlock.

As per the latest buzz, the dates have been finalised too. It is being said that the wedding rituals are likely to be held from December 7 to 9, according to a report by Pinkvilla. This is amid the rumoured would-be bride denying the reports in an interview. Read More.

'Sardar Udham' Not In Oscars Fray For 'Harping On' About Jallianwala Bagh & The British?

The news of Tamil film, Koozhangal (Pebbles) becoming India's official Oscar entry in the Best International Feature Film category recently made the news. The film was one of the 14 that were in the running to get a shot at being nominated for the 2022 Academy Awards. One of the 14 films was also Vicky Kaushal's most recent release, Sardar Udham, and here's why it did not make the cut at the meeting held on Saturday to discuss the same. Read More.

Sushant Singh's Sister Reacts To Chhichhore's National Film Award Win: 'Moment Of Pride'

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Chhichhore was one of the most critically and commercially acclaimed films of his career. At the 67th National Film Awards, Chichhore was honoured with the Best Hindi Feature Film. While the film's team celebrated the win, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti also reacted to the film's achievement and said the late actor is present with them. Read More.

Ananya Panday Comes Under NCB Scanner, Here's An On-ground Report Of What Happened

Mumbai on October 21 witnessed multiple developments in Narcotics Control Bureau's investigation into the drugs case. In a significant development in the drug probe, the NCB on Thursday recorded the statement of Bollywood actor Ananya Panday after it allegedly came across some WhatsApp chats during its investigation against Aryan Khan in the drugs case, sources informed Republic TV.

As soon as we reached the NCB office in Mumbai, we witnessed heavy deployment of police outside the central agency's office. Ananya Panday's name came to light in the case after some WhatsApp chats between her and Aryan Khan were allegedly found in the latter's mobile phone, the sources informed Republic TV. Read More.

'RRR' Teaser Out; Ram Charan, Jr NTR & Co Promise An Action-packed Experience; WATCH

Despite multiple delays in the release date due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the makers of RRR have kept their fans engrossed with regular updates and announcements. Right from first look posters to special gestures on the cast members' birthdays, they have kept the audiences' excitement for the venture high. There is high anticipation for the film, considering SS Rajamouli is coming up with his first since the Baahubali series.

The latest gesture was the team coming up with a new teaser, which was a mini-trailer of sorts. And if the glimpse is anything to go by, a magnum opus is definitely is in store. Read More.

Samantha Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya Announce Separation After 4 Years Of Marriage

Actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya took to their social media to announce separation after four years of marriage. After weeks of rumours and speculations about their estranged marriage, the couple finally cleared the air on the matter and posted a heartfelt message to their fans. The couple got married in October 2017. Read More.

Yusuf Hussain Passes Away: Abhishek Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee Pay Tribute To Actor

Bollywood and television actor Yusuf Hussain, who has worked in several renowned films like Vivah, OMG and Dhoom, recently passed away. His family members confirmed the news via social media. The actor's death came as shocking news to several Bollywood stars. Here is how Abhishek Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee and other actors paid heartfelt tributes to the late actor. Read More.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Quits Digital Platforms, Cites 'lack Of Creativity And Star System'

Versatile actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui who has shown his acting prowess with series like Sacred Games, Raat Akeli Hai, and more, recently made a strong revelation. During his interaction with Bollywood Hungama, the actor announced his decision to quit from digital platforms. Citing his unhappiness with the current shows, the actor claimed that the ‘OTT (Over The Top) platform has become a dumping ground for redundant shows.’ Read More.

