On Betty White's Birth Anniversary; Google Pays Homage To Late Star With Search Easter Egg

Late actor-Comedian Betty White recently received tribute from Google on her 100th birth anniversary after it unveiled an Easter egg in her honour. Betty White passed away just weeks before her 100th birthday. Google showered its search page with rose petals -- a nod to Rose, her beloved character from 'The Golden Girls'.

In order to see the tribute, a user must Google search her name and it will unlock a special animated Easter egg with rose petals fluttering down over the Search results page, along with a message that says "Thank you for being a friend," -- the title of 'The Golden Girls' theme song. According to Variety, the late actor death certificate revealed that she suffered a stroke six days before she breathed her last on December 31, at the age of 99. Sources of the news outlet also revealed Betty was alert and coherent after suffering the stroke. However, she died peacefully in her sleep at home.

Google pays tribute to Betty White

White had an illustrious career in TV and film that spanned more than 60 years. In addition to her turn on The Golden Girls from 1985-92, she had more than 120 acting credits to her name. The Television Hall of Fame inductee's roles included Sue-Ann Nivens on The Mary Tyler Moore Show in the '70s and Elka Ostrovsky on Hot in Cleveland from 2010-15. She also hosted Saturday Night Live in 2010 -- at the age of 88 -- and appeared in film comedies such as The Proposal', 'You Again, and Bringing Down the House.

A lifelong animal lover, White was born in Oak Park, Ill., before her family moved to Los Angeles, where her acting aspirations began at Beverly Hills High School. The TV legend won five Primetime Emmy Awards over the span of her acting career. A film was scheduled to be released on the life of Betty White on her 100th birth anniversary, January 17, 2022. Despite her death, the makers revealed they will go ahead with the plan and will release the film as a tribute to the late actor. The film is titled Betty White: 100 Years Young and will feature several celebrities who have worked with the actor. The list of celebrities includes Ryan Reynolds. Robert Redford, Tina Fey, Clint Eastwood, Lin Manuel-Miranda, Morgan Freeman, Jimmy Kimmel, and more.

IMAGE: AP/Unsplash