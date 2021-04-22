Last Updated:

On Earth Day, 100 Eminent Artists Come Together To Read Anthem Penned By Senior Diplomat

On Earth Day, 100 eminent artists from across the globe come together to read the Earth Anthem penned by senior diplomat Abhay Kumar to spread a strong message.

Earth Day

Earth Day was celebrated across the globe on Thursday and numerous events were marked to throw light on the need to respect and protect the planet. One of the events planned was the ‘Earth Anthem’ by a collaboration of 100 artists. Brainchild of senior Indian diplomat Abhay Kumar, the anthem underlined the importance of the unity of all species on the planet.   

Eminent Artists collaborate for Earth Day

The Earth Anthem will be read out virtually by a gathering of 100 eminent poets, musicians, actors, singers and artists on Thursday to mark the occasion. This includes actor Manisha Koirala, Magsaysay Award winner Rajendra Singh, writer Rana Safvi and actor Danish Husain. The event sought to bring hope, inspiration and solidarity 

The Anthem was penned by Abhay Kumar, Ambassador of India to Madagascar and Comoros, in 2008 in Russia and has been enhanced by renowned artist couple, music by violinist L Subramaniam and rendered by veteran singer Kavita Krishnamurti.

It has had an eventful journey across the world since then. The anthem has been translated into 60 languages, and among its highlights included its performance by national philharmonic orchestras in Brasilia and musicians of Amsterdam Conservatorium. The UN Department of Global Cmmunications also presented the anthem at a global youth conversation on climate action and response to COVID-19,

“The Earth Anthem is a song that speaks about the unity of all the species on Earth and calls for unity among all the people and all the nations to fight the triple crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss and environmental pollution. It calls for rising over differences in cultures and beliefs and see the whole planet as our home,” Kumar said.

“Our cosmic oasis, cosmic blue pearl, the most beautiful planet in the Universe…Diverse cultures, beliefs and ways, We are humans, Earth is our home, All the people and all the nations, One for all and all for one, united we unfurl the blue marble flag,” the anthem reads.

"Whoever we are, wherever we come from, whichever species we belong to, we have our planet in common. May the Earth Anthem unite us all to fight COVID-19 and climate change,” Kumar had said. 

(With inputs from PTI)

