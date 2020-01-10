K J Yesudas' Birthday; This Is How Celebrities Wished The Legendary Singer

Katthassery Josheph Yesudas, popularly known as K J Yesudas, is an Indian musician and playback singer. He is famous for Indian classical, devotional, and cinematic songs. Having recorded over 80,000 songs, the artist has a career that spans over five decades. A legendary in his field, K J Yesudas has received National Award for Best Male Playback Singer record eight times. The singer has also been given the Padma Shri in 1975, Padma Bhushan in 2002 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2017 by the Government of India.

Read | Hrithik Roshan's Mother Pinkie Posted The Sweetest Birthday Message For 'Duggu'; See Pic

January 10 marks the birthday of the legendary singer. The singer, who has turned 80, continues to win hearts with his heart touching songs like Kasthoori Manakkunnallo, Junile Nila Mazhayil, Nee Oru Puzhayay, Ente Ellam Ellam Alle, Priyane Nee Enne, Karale Nee Kai Pidichal and others. On the birthday of K J Yesudas, celebrities took to their social media accounts to wish him a happy birthday. Read on to see the posts.

Read | Hrithik Roshan Wished By Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar And Others On His Birthday; Look Here

Unni Mukundan

Unni Mukundan is an Indian film actor who is very popular in Malayalam cinema. He made his debut as a lyricist and singer with the film Achayans, which was a Malayalam comedy thriller film. He took to his Instagram account and wished K J Yesudas on his birthday.

Manjari

Manjari is an Indian playback singer. She has sung many songs and has won numerous awards for her songs. She took to her Instagram to wish Yesudas on his birthday.

Other celebrities like Guinness Pakru and Sujatha Mohan too wished the singer. They did this through their social media accounts. Check the posts below.

Read | KJ Yesudas: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wishes The Legendary Singer On His 80th Birthday

Read | Preity Zinta Shares The Cutest Photo With Birthday Boy Hrithik Roshan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.