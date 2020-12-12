On Rajinikanth's 70th birthday, PM Modi conveys greetings on Twitter; other bigwigs join

Days after making a massive announcement of his political venture, there was another reason for fans of Rajinikanth to cheer. The superstar celebrated his birthday on Saturday, and marked a milestone, turning 70. Wishes poured in from various fraternities, with even Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveying greetings.

READ: Rajinikanth Shares Update On 'Annaatthe' Amid Massive Political Entry Announcement

Wishes pour in for Rajinikanth

‘Happy Birthday Rajinikanth’ was the top trend on Twitter as fans celebrated the occasion with fanfare on the platform. PM Modi addressed the actor as ‘Rajinikanth ji’ while wishing him for his birthday and conveyed greetings for a 'long and healthy life.

Dear @rajinikanth Ji, wishing you a Happy Birthday! May you lead a long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2020

Numerous other bigwigs of the film industry, some who also ventured into politics, shared their wishes on Twitter. This included Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha and Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi. The former recalled being addressed as ‘Guru’ by the birthday boy, while the latter hailed Rajinikanth's style, and conveyed best wishes and confidence in his political venture.

Warm & loving birthday wishes for a very dear old friend @rajinikanth.....'birds of a feather flock together'. It was a great gesture on his part to have called me his Guru, in my most popular & talked about biography 'Anything but Khamosh'. I'm very touched, but on a lighter pic.twitter.com/uII2siW4c6 — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) December 12, 2020

Dearest Friend @rajinikanth

Happy 70th Birthday & Wish you a wonderful life ahead.Wish you All Success in ur endeavor in politics.U have won millions of hearts through Ur unique style & I trust U will also tread Ur unique path in serving those millions! Stay Blessed!Lots of love! pic.twitter.com/hnCK7Adkgw — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 12, 2020

Other veterans of the film industry like Mohanlal, Venkatesh Daggubati, Mahesh Babu also shared their messages.

Happy birthday dear @rajinikanth gaaru! Sending my heartfelt wishes to you and hoping that you have an exciting year ahead 🥳🧿 #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) December 12, 2020

Happy birthday, @rajinikanth sir! May you continue to inspire millions and redefine style in cinema. Wishing you good health, happiness and peace always! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 12, 2020

READ:Will Jackie Shroff Reunite With Rajinikanth After 30 Years In Tamil Movie 'Annaatthe'

Rajinikanth fans gathered outside his residence to wish him greetings. This was in the same manner after the 2.0 star announced his political entry.

Rajinikanth’s political venture

Rajinikanth had announced on December 3 that he will be contesting the Tamil Nadu Assmebly elections slated for April-May this year.

He shared that he’d be announcing his political party on December 31, and that it will be formally launched in January. "In the forthcoming Assembly elections, with the support of the people, it is certain that honest, monetary, transparent, non-corrupt, secular and secular spiritual politics will emerge in Tamil Nadu" he had tweeted.

Addressing reporters, he then said, "I don't care even if I lose my life in this election. If I win, it's going to be people's victory. If I lose, it's going to people's defeat. This is the right time to bring a change. If not now, things will never change." One film of Rajinikanth, titled Annaatthe is already being shot. He clarified that he would completing the movie before the elections.

"The film's producer Kalanithi Maran asked me to take care of my health and requested not to worry about the progress of the film. But it's my duty is to complete the film before elections".

READ:Rajinikanth's Quiz: Can You Guess The Name Of These Films Just By Looking At Their Stills?

READ:Rajinikanth's Birthday Special Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Superstar's Trivi

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.