Onam 2022: Date, History, Significance, Rituals And Other Details About Festival

The auspicious festival of Onam is one of the most important events in Kerala, marking the homecoming of the legendary King Mahabali.

The auspicious festival of Onam is one of the most important events in Kerala, marking the homecoming of the legendary King Mahabali. The festival of harvest includes a spectrum of cultural events and falls in the Malayali month of Chingam (Aug - Sep). Onam 2022 is around the corner and will be observed from August 30 to September 8.  It is marked by the harvest season of the standing crops. 

Onam 2022: Date, history & significance

Onam 2022 will commence on August 30 and end on September 8. Onam commemorates Asura King Mahabali's return home from Patal Lok (the underworld). During this festival, the women in Kerala make vibrant flower carpets in front of their homes, while people also wear new clothes called Onakkodi. Various ceremonies like boat racing are held with huge participation. Onam begins on Atham day and ends on Thiruvonam day. It is believed that on the day of Onam, the Asura king pays a visit to every Malayali home and meets the people. 

Onam 2022: Rituals 

  • DAY 1- Atham - The day is marked with the start of festivities at Vamanamoorthy Thrikkakara temple
  • Day 2 - Chithira - A carpet of flowers called Onam Pookalam is made on this day
  • Day 3 - Chodhi Pookkalam - Another layer is added to the carpet using four to five kinds of flowers 
  • Day 4 - Visakam - This day marks the start of the competitions 
  • Day 5 -  Anizham - The preparations for the boat race are done 
  • Day 6 - Thriketa - The festival holidays commence
  • Day 7 - Moolam - It is a special Puja day
  • Day 8 - Pooradam - The idols of king Mahabali and Vamana are installed at home
  • Day 9 - Uthradom - The king is believed to enter Kerala 
  • Day 10 - Thiruvonam - People welcome the king. Elephants are adorned with ornaments and various festivities take place inside the temple. 

