Onam 2022: Date, History, Significance, Rituals And Other Details About Festival

Image: Shutterstock
The auspicious festival of Onam is one of the most important events in Kerala, marking the homecoming of the legendary King Mahabali. The festival of harvest includes a spectrum of cultural events and falls in the Malayali month of Chingam (Aug - Sep). Onam 2022 is around the corner and will be observed from August 30 to September 8. It is marked by the harvest season of the standing crops.
Onam 2022 will commence on August 30 and end on September 8. Onam commemorates Asura King Mahabali's return home from Patal Lok (the underworld). During this festival, the women in Kerala make vibrant flower carpets in front of their homes, while people also wear new clothes called Onakkodi. Various ceremonies like boat racing are held with huge participation. Onam begins on Atham day and ends on Thiruvonam day. It is believed that on the day of Onam, the Asura king pays a visit to every Malayali home and meets the people.